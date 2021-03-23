Tuesday, March 23, 2021  | 8 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Cricket

After T20I squad inclusion: Sharjeel eyes winning matches for Pakistan

Opener optimistic of achieving fitness goals

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago


Photo Courtesy: PSL

Explosive opener Sharjeel Khan is hoping to contribute to a winning cause for Pakistan in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The left-hander has been included in the squad of the national team for the 20-over format for the upcoming tours.

While talking to the media in a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Sharjeel said that he is focused on producing the kind of performances which can help Pakistan in winning matches.

“I am definitely very happy after making a return in the national team,” he said. “I have worked really hard in the last seven months where I played the full domestic season. I played with focus and I am glad that it paid dividend.

“Since I have been only selected in the T20I squad, I would like to go to South Africa, where I have never played before, and evaluate the conditions before the series starts. My focus is to produce the kind of performance which can help Pakistan in winning crucial matches.”

Ever since he is being selected in the squad, there have been questions raised about the fitness of the 31-year-old.

‘Every player is different’

While talking about the concerns, the Karachi Kings opener remains optimistic about achieving the objectives set by the current team management.

“I don’t believe there is any concern regarding my fitness,” said Sharjeel. “I have played eight first-class matches, seven 50-over matches along with the full National T20 Cup and matches in the Pakistan Super League 2021. During the last seven months, I have not missed a single match because of any fitness concern.

“Every player is different when it comes to fitness levels. I know the importance of fitness in international cricket and I am following the plan given by the team management to achieve a certain level. I am very optimistic that I will be able to achieve the objectives.”

The Men in Green are scheduled to face South Africa in three ODIs and four T20Is after which they will travel to Zimbabwe.

Cricket Pakistan SHARJEEL KHAN South Africa
 





 
