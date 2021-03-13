After another failure, Kohli unconcerned with batting form

India captain and star batsman Virat Kohli is unconcerned with lack of batting form after another failure with the bat during the team’s emphatic defeat in the T20I series opener against England on Friday.

Visitors registered a comfortable eight-wicket win in Ahmedabad in the first T20I where the home team only managed to post 124-7 while batting first in their allotted 20 overs.

Kohli, while talking to the media after the match, blamed a “lack of execution” by top batters whose poor shots gave Jofra Archer and spinner Adil Rashid key early wickets.

“These five games are the only ones we have before the T20 World Cup,” said Kohli. “So we need to try a few things as well, but having said that we cannot take anything lightly, especially against a team like England which is so strong.”

Kohli’s own form remains a problem. The frustration was clear to see as he walked off after getting out to Rashid’s leg-spin just three overs into the game.

But the premier batsman said the flops have to be accepted and dealt with. His last big T20 score was an 85 against Australia in December, so analysts said there is no need to panic yet.

“It is part of the whole journey of international cricket. When you have played for that long you will have your ups and down, you have to accept that as a batsman,” said Kohli. “On your day you will probably end up scoring much more. But the important thing is keep true to your intent and plan as a batsman and understand sometimes the bowling team will come out and execute better than your plans.”

Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 67 to boost the Indian total and said the team’s preparations are in place for the World Cup.

“We have come with a plan and we need to execute it as much as possible because going into the World Cup we need to see that we have ticked all the boxes,” Iyer said after the game. “This is a five-match series so it’s a perfect time that we try out different stuff and see whatever suits us.”

The second match of the series is on Sunday. All five games will be at the Ahmedabad stadium to be used for the World Cup final in November.