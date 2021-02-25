Thursday, February 25, 2021  | 12 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Zahid confident of Quetta Gladiators’ ‘strong comeback’ in PSL 2021

Leg-spinner believes the team is working hard

Posted: Feb 25, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Zahid confident of Quetta Gladiators’ ‘strong comeback’ in PSL 2021

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Star leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood remains confident of Quetta Gladiators’ strong comeback in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led unit are currently placed on the bottom of the league table after suffering back-to-back defeats against Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

They are also the only team alongside Multan Sultans who have not managed to secure a single win in the competition.

Zahid was quoted in a report by Cricket Pakistan where he revealed that the players are working hard to have a good campaign.

“The boys are working hard,” he said. “We will make a strong comeback by playing good cricket and will win the upcoming matches. These pitches have support for both bowlers and the batters and the one who will play better can make good use of it.”

The Gladiators will play against Peshawar Zalmi in their next match at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

Please visit our dedicated page for all the live updates and news regarding the PSL

Cricket pakistan super league PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators Zahid Mahmood
 
Wasim Akram endorses Karachi Kings' pacer for national team
Sarfaraz opens up about impact of online spat with Hafeez
Six region-based teams not enough for Pakistan cricket: Mohammad Hafeez
Chris Gayle names ‘best player’ in Pakistan
PSL 2021: Arshad Iqbal stars as Kings thrash Gladiators
A woman’s guide to attending PSL matches in Karachi
PSL 2021: Wasim, Gregory star as United beat Sultans
Pakistan Super League 2021 predictions: Who's hot, who's not
PSL 2021: Player tests positive for coronavirus
How did PCB allow Sammy, Wahab to rejoin Zalmi squad?
