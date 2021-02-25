Zahid confident of Quetta Gladiators’ ‘strong comeback’ in PSL 2021

Star leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood remains confident of Quetta Gladiators’ strong comeback in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led unit are currently placed on the bottom of the league table after suffering back-to-back defeats against Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

They are also the only team alongside Multan Sultans who have not managed to secure a single win in the competition.

Zahid was quoted in a report by Cricket Pakistan where he revealed that the players are working hard to have a good campaign.

“The boys are working hard,” he said. “We will make a strong comeback by playing good cricket and will win the upcoming matches. These pitches have support for both bowlers and the batters and the one who will play better can make good use of it.”

The Gladiators will play against Peshawar Zalmi in their next match at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

