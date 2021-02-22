Wasim Akram endorses Karachi Kings’ pacer for national team

Legendary pacer Wasim Akram has endorsed Karachi Kings’ young fast-bowler Arshad Iqbal for the national team.

The right-armer produced an outstanding bowling performance in the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition while playing against Quetta Gladiators.

Akram was quoted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) where he heaped praise on Iqbal, who according to him is the most improved fast-bowler in the country.

“Arshad Iqbal is the most-improved fast bowler on the national circuit in the last 12 months,” said Akram. “His work ethic and commitment are impressive.”

The 20-year-old was quoted in the same report where he credited Akram and his fellow fast-bowler Mohammad Amir for his recent success.

“Wasim [Akram] bhai and [Mohammad] Amir bhai are great players,” said Arshad. “Wasim bhai is a legend and I have seen his bowling videos on YouTube. Getting his advice is a treasure. I am learning and his words are morale boosting. While on the field, Amir bhai keeps telling me what to do.”

“My day will come,” Iqbal says, hopeful of a place the national squad.

This edition of PSL is expected to influence the team selection for the ICC T20 World Cup later in the year.

Iqbal was elevated to the national Under 19 squad as a reserve player for the Asia Cup in Malaysia in 2017.

He went on to take six wickets in five matches in the Men’s U-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand in 2018.

His performance in the first-class debut led to his inclusion in the PSL 5 as an emerging player.

He finished the tournament with nine wickets in seven matches and played a crucial role in helping the Kings to secure their maiden PSL title.

“I was satisfied [with my performance in the last season] because everyone was praising my progress,” he said.