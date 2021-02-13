Saturday, February 13, 2021  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Cricket

Waqar Younis opens up on Shaheen Shah Afridi's workload management

Says rotation policy important for players' fitness during pandemic situation

Pakistan’s bowling coach Waqar Younis has hinted that left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi may be rested in the remaining two matches of the three-match T20I series against South Africa. The Landi Kotal-born pacer, who has been a regular feature for the Green Caps across all formats for the past couple of years, has drawn attention of experts and former cricketers who believe that it may affect his performance. The left-armer bagged seven wickets in the recently concluded two-match Test series against the Proteas at an average of 28.28. He went wicket-less and conceded 37 runs in his four overs in the T20I series opener. Younis was quoted in a report by Khaleej Times where he unveiled that the cricket board will come up with a "rotation policy" for managing the workload of its fast-bowling unit following the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). "Our medical panel, our trainers and myself we now keep close eye on the workload and fitness of all the pace bowlers," he said. "Very soon with the Pakistan Super League and a lot of international cricket to follow after the competition, we will decide when to rest which player(s). He added: "We are particularly keeping a close on Shaheen Shah Afridi and he may be rested for some matches of the T20 series against South Africa as he is playing non-stop in all formats." The Burewala Express went on to say that managing the players’ workload was necessary in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. "Not only fast bowlers but workload management is now essential for all players in these Covid-19 times when players have to move from one biosecure bubble to another constantly and also spend time in quarantine." Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter
