Waqar Younis hails Hasan Ali’s ‘great character’

Pakistan head coach Waqar Younis has heaped praise on Hasan Ali after his impressive return to international cricket.

The Islamabad United’s pacer made a grand comeback in the national team after claiming a 10-wicket haul in the second Test against South Africa, for which he was named player of the match.

Younis was quoted in a report by ESPNCricinfo where he heaped praise on Hasan for showing ‘great character’

“Hasan is a great character,” he said. “He was coming from injury and the way he performed, hats off to him. This must not be forgotten that Hasan got so much success at a very early age but then was suddenly plunged into oblivion due to injury and was in a very tough situation.

“I can tell you from my own personal experience from the 1992 World Cup—it really hurts. It feels like the end of the world because you have seen such highs in your career and then when you see absolutely nothing, it’s very, very hard.”

The 49-year-old further went on to reveal that the 2019 ICC Champions Trophy winner is now ‘fitter than ever’.

“Hasan is doing a wonderful job,” said Younis. “I have seen him in tough times being injured and struggling, but the best thing is he never gave up. He bowled really well [in the Rawalpindi Test]. I have seen Hasan do all the hard work, the work he put into his recovery, getting fitter, playing first-class cricket and reviving himself again. He is fitter than ever and of course, he played a big hand in winning the series.”

