Thursday, February 11, 2021  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Waqar Younis hails Hasan Ali’s ‘great character’

Pakistan bowling coach believes young pacer is doing ‘wonderful job’

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Waqar Younis hails Hasan Ali’s ‘great character’

Photo: AFP

Pakistan head coach Waqar Younis has heaped praise on Hasan Ali after his impressive return to international cricket.

The Islamabad United’s pacer made a grand comeback in the national team after claiming a 10-wicket haul in the second Test against South Africa, for which he was named player of the match.

Younis was quoted in a report by ESPNCricinfo where he heaped praise on Hasan for showing ‘great character’

“Hasan is a great character,” he said. “He was coming from injury and the way he performed, hats off to him. This must not be forgotten that Hasan got so much success at a very early age but then was suddenly plunged into oblivion due to injury and was in a very tough situation.

“I can tell you from my own personal experience from the 1992 World Cup—it really hurts. It feels like the end of the world because you have seen such highs in your career and then when you see absolutely nothing, it’s very, very hard.”

The 49-year-old further went on to reveal that the 2019 ICC Champions Trophy winner is now ‘fitter than ever’.

“Hasan is doing a wonderful job,” said Younis. “I have seen him in tough times being injured and struggling, but the best thing is he never gave up. He bowled really well [in the Rawalpindi Test]. I have seen Hasan do all the hard work, the work he put into his recovery, getting fitter, playing first-class cricket and reviving himself again. He is fitter than ever and of course, he played a big hand in winning the series.”

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Hasan ali Pakistan South Africa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
south africa cricket team players, south africa cricket team players name list 2020, new zealand cricket team, misbah ul haq captaincy record, misbah ul haq coach, pakistan national cricket team players 2020, pakistan cricket team players name list 2020, pakistan cricket board, pakistan national cricket team coaches, pakistan cricket team players name list 2019, pakistan cricket schedule, pakistan cricket team captain, pakistan cricket news, pakistan vs south africa, pak vs sa
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim opens up about Hafeez’s snub for South Africa T20Is
Wasim opens up about Hafeez’s snub for South Africa T20Is
Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali make progress in ICC Test rankings
Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali make progress in ICC Test rankings
Usman Qadir opens up on comparison with Zahid Mahmood
Usman Qadir opens up on comparison with Zahid Mahmood
David Miller to miss first phase of Pakistan Super League
David Miller to miss first phase of Pakistan Super League
Pakistan leave South Africa teetering in second Test
Pakistan leave South Africa teetering in second Test
Hasan Ali reveals who supported him during injury rehab
Hasan Ali reveals who supported him during injury rehab
Hasan stars as Pakistan complete series sweep over South Africa
Hasan stars as Pakistan complete series sweep over South Africa
Babar, Fawad anchor Pakistan in second South Africa Test
Babar, Fawad anchor Pakistan in second South Africa Test
Pakistan climb to fifth in ICC Test rankings
Pakistan climb to fifth in ICC Test rankings
Victoria Azarenka blames quarantine after first-round Australian Open exit
Victoria Azarenka blames quarantine after first-round Australian Open exit
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.