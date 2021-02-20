Saturday, February 20, 2021  | 7 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Virat Kohli opens up on battle against depression

India stalwart names legend whom he asked for advice

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Virat Kohli opens up on battle against depression

Phpto: AFP

Listen
India skipper Virat Kohli confessed that he used to feel helpless while going through a state of depression during his career. Kohli, one of the highest-paid athletes in the world with a net worth of $26 million, also said that a chat with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar helped him through the mental-health crisis. The 32-year-old batsman made the revelations on a podcast with English commentator and former cricketer Mark Nicholas. "I did (feel depressed). It's not a great feeling to wake up knowing that you won't be able to score runs and I think all batsmen have felt that at some stage that you are not in control of anything at all," said Kohli. "You just didn't understand how to get over it. That was a phase when I literally couldn't do anything to overturn things…I felt like I was the loneliest guy in the world." The Indian skipper averaged just 13.50 from five Tests in that series, which India lost 3-1 after drawing the opener. Kohli said he felt lonely despite having supportive people in his life. "Personally, for me that was a revelation that you could feel that lonely even though you are a part of a big group," said the cricketer, who married top Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in 2017. "I won't say I didn't have people who I could speak to but not having a professional to speak to who could understand what I am going through completely, I think is a huge factor." Kohli added that he heeded advice from Tendulkar about letting the feeling pass instead of fighting it. "If you start fighting that feeling, it grows stronger. So, that is the advice I took on board and my mindset really opened up from then on." Kohli is currently leading India against England in a four-Test home series tied 1-1.
FaceBook WhatsApp
depression India virat kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli confessed that he used to feel helpless while going through a state of depression during his career.

Kohli, one of the highest-paid athletes in the world with a net worth of $26 million, also said that a chat with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar helped him through the mental-health crisis.

The 32-year-old batsman made the revelations on a podcast with English commentator and former cricketer Mark Nicholas.

“I did (feel depressed). It’s not a great feeling to wake up knowing that you won’t be able to score runs and I think all batsmen have felt that at some stage that you are not in control of anything at all,” said Kohli. “You just didn’t understand how to get over it. That was a phase when I literally couldn’t do anything to overturn things…I felt like I was the loneliest guy in the world.”

The Indian skipper averaged just 13.50 from five Tests in that series, which India lost 3-1 after drawing the opener.

Kohli said he felt lonely despite having supportive people in his life.

“Personally, for me that was a revelation that you could feel that lonely even though you are a part of a big group,” said the cricketer, who married top Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in 2017. “I won’t say I didn’t have people who I could speak to but not having a professional to speak to who could understand what I am going through completely, I think is a huge factor.”

Kohli added that he heeded advice from Tendulkar about letting the feeling pass instead of fighting it.

“If you start fighting that feeling, it grows stronger. So, that is the advice I took on board and my mindset really opened up from then on.”

Kohli is currently leading India against England in a four-Test home series tied 1-1.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Virat Kohli, India, Depression, Sachin Tendulkar, virat kohli depression,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez’s future
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez’s future
Sarfaraz opens up about impact of online spat with Hafeez
Sarfaraz opens up about impact of online spat with Hafeez
After beating South Africa, Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on future
After beating South Africa, Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on future
Flower reveals why Rizwan replaces Shan as Multan Sultans captain
Flower reveals why Rizwan replaces Shan as Multan Sultans captain
Sohail Akhtar reveals plans to ease burden on Shaheen Afridi
Sohail Akhtar reveals plans to ease burden on Shaheen Afridi
Nawaz, Zahid power Pakistan to T20I series win
Nawaz, Zahid power Pakistan to T20I series win
Chris Gayle names ‘best player’ in Pakistan
Chris Gayle names ‘best player’ in Pakistan
Six region-based teams not enough for Pakistan cricket: Mohammad Hafeez
Six region-based teams not enough for Pakistan cricket: Mohammad Hafeez
Waqar Younis opens up on Shaheen Shah Afridi’s workload management
Waqar Younis opens up on Shaheen Shah Afridi’s workload management
Hafeez comments on Rizwan T20I century draws Sarfaraz’s attention
Hafeez comments on Rizwan T20I century draws Sarfaraz’s attention
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.