Pakistan’s domestic season came to an end on Sunday where Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emerged victorious after thrashing Central Punjab by seven wickets in the final of the Pakistan Cup 2021.

With that victory, Khalid Usman-led unit became the first team in the country’s cricket history to complete a domestic treble as they were the winners in National T20 Cup and joint-winners in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.