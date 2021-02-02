Van der Dussen comments on conditions for second Pakistan Test

South Africa’s top-order batsman Rassie van der Dussen believes the new ball will not make much of a difference in the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

The right-handed batsman says it remains to be seen how the conditions will come into play in the fixture.

“It looks like most of the grass has been taken off and how hard they will make it is difficult to say at this stage,” the 31-year-old was quoted saying by ESPNcricinfo. “My first impression is that they won’t be much for the new ball. There was a fair amount of reverse in the first match, so I wouldn’t say it will play more of a role. I think it will play the same role.”

Comparing the conditions in Pakistan to that in South Africa, the Pretoria-born batsman added that spinners come into bowl early due to lack of bounce.

“There is a little less bounce in the subcontinent and the spinners start bowling quite early on so the ball is newish,” he said. “In South Africa when spinners bowl with the new ball, they get a lot more bounce which brings the slip into play but sometimes takes the LBW out of play.

“In the subcontinent, all dismissals are in play all of the time. Because the ball is not bouncing over the stumps, you have to set yourself up to counter being bowled and lbw and there are also catchers around the bat. That’s the major difference. Every ball, all dismissals are in play.”

Van der Dussen was among the three Proteas batsman who managed to score a half-century in the series opener.

