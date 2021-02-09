Tuesday, February 9, 2021  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Usman Qadir opens up on comparison with Zahid Mahmood

Both leg-spinners are selected for South Africa T20Is

Posted: Feb 9, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Usman Qadir opens up on comparison with Zahid Mahmood

Photo: AFP

Young leg-spinner Usman Qadir believes there is no competition between him and Zahid Mahmood.

Both leg-spinners are selected in Pakistan’s 17-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa.

Usman, while talking to the media in a virtual press conference as quoted by Cricket Pakistan, said that there is no competition between him and Zahid as the only goal is to perform well for the country.

“Zahid is no doubt a good bowler,” he said. “He has been performing in domestic cricket. There is no pressure on either of us. Whoever gets a chance will try to perform.”

Talking about the upcoming series, Usman reiterated that he is focused on producing the goods for the national team.

“Our three-day practice has been really good,” said the Central Punjab spinner. “The way Saqlain bhai and Yousaf bhai have worked with us, it has been really good. Dew might play a big role and they have taught us some valuable things about it. If I get an opportunity I will try my best. In international matches, dew usually is minimised but we are still prepared to face it.”

The first match of the T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa will get underway on February 11 whereas the final game will be played on February 14.

All three fixtures will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Cricket Pakistan South Africa usman qadir Zahid Mahmood
 
