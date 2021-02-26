Too early to rule us out, says Cutting

Quetta Gladiators’ all-rounder Ben Cutting says his team cannot yet be discounted from the current season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“Not the best start but it is a long tournament and anything can happen, 10 games in a season so look it’s one of those things only and if you look at all the games so far I think every game has been won by the team chasing so the toss does come down to it quite largely,” he told Geo News.

He said teammate Azam Khan is making a strong showing in the tournament and bowlers must be careful about tackling him.

“He is exciting, isn’t he?” he asked.

The gladiators have suffered two defeats at the hands of reigning champions Karachi Kings and the Lahore Qalandars.

“To be fair, we’ve had two games. We didn’t get enough runs in one game and then in game two we probably weren’t great with the ball. So, it’s it is neither here nor there. It’s probably a bit of both,” he said.

Cutting thinks PSL stands at par with the Indian Premier League as the top two T20 leagues globally.

“PSL is so strong because every team has three or four bowlers who bowl at about 140 to 150 kilometres an hour. The wickets are so good for the batters. Yeah, it’s tough for the bowlers as well in the grounds which makes it exciting,” says the left-hander.

Like fellow Aussie Ben Dunk, Cutting feels security is adequate in Pakistan and is looking forward to international cricket returning to the country. He says he has been more concerned about Covid-19 and expressed his frustration with bio-secure bubbles.

“I think it comes back to mental health. It is very difficult to spend day in, day out in your hotel room without any contact with the outside world, no social contact, no exercise, so it certainly does play on your mind, it does get to you but you do what you can. We don’t get to play cricket forever, so you try and you make the sacrifices when you get the opportunities,” the Australian cricketer said.