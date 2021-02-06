BBL 2020-21: Vince powers Sydney Sixers to title triumph

Sydney Sixers were crowned Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 champions after registering a 27-run win over Perth Scorchers in the final on Saturday.

Being sent to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the hosts managed 188-6 thanks to a half-century by James Vince. The England batsman played a match-winning knock of 95 runs which came off 60 deliveries and included 10 boundaries and three fours.

Daniel Christian and captain Moises Henriques chipped in with their respective scores of 20 and 18.

For Perth, Andrew Tye and Jhye Richardson bagged two wickets.

In reply, the Scorchers were restricted to 161-9 with Liam Livingstone top-scoring with 35-ball 45 which included three fours and two sixes.

He put on a 45-run opening stand with Cameron Bancroft, who hit four boundaries and a maximum on his way to 30 from 19 balls. Aaron Hardie chipped in with his 26-run knock.

Ben Dwarshuis was the pick of the bowlers with his figures of 3-37 in four overs whereas Jackson Bird, Sean Abbott and Daniel Christian bagged two wickets each.