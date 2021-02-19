Friday, February 19, 2021  | 6 Rajab, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Sri Lanka’s fast-bowling coach quits with immediate effect

Development comes days ahead of departure for West Indies tour

Posted: Feb 19, 2021
Posted: Feb 19, 2021
Photo Courtesy: Sri Lanka Cricket

Sri Lanka’s fast-bowling coach David Sekar announced his immediate resignation ahead of the side’s departure for the tour of West Indies.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said the 54-year-old Australian, who joined them as the fast-bowling coach in December 2019, had cited “personal reasons” for quitting with immediate effect.

Sekar has not yet commented publicly.

His resignation comes five days before Sri Lanka is set to leave for the West Indies to play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.

The West Indies tour was postponed by over a week after Sri Lanka’s head coach Mickey Arthur and opening batsman Lahiru Thirimanne contracted coronavirus earlier this month.

Both will be joining the team, which is leaving on Tuesday, the board said.

