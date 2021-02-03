Wednesday, February 3, 2021  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1442
South Africa squad arrive in Lahore for Pakistan T20Is

PCB shares images of the team’s arrival

Posted: Feb 3, 2021
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

South Africa squad have arrived in Lahore for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared images of the team's arrival. Batsman Heinrich Klaasen will lead the visitors in the three fixtures which will be played on February 11, 13 and 14. Squads: Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Zafar Gohar, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir and Zahid Mahmood. South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jacques Snyman, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon.
South Africa squad have arrived in Lahore for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared images of the team’s arrival.

Batsman Heinrich Klaasen will lead the visitors in the three fixtures which will be played on February 11, 13 and 14.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Zafar Gohar, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir and Zahid Mahmood.

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jacques Snyman, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon.

