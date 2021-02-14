Sunday, February 14, 2021  | 1 Rajab, 1442
South Africa’s Klaasen sets sights on Pakistan T20I series win

Wicketkeeper-batsman is optimistic about team's chances

South Africa's T20I captain Heinrich Klaasen is hoping that the Proteas will end the tour of Pakistan with a series win on Sunday. The three-match series is deadlocked at 1-1. The wicketkeeper-batsman said the series decider on Sunday will be a crucial encounter. "It will be a big night on Sunday and I hope that we can pull off a series win," the 29-year-old was quoted saying by AFP. Moreover, pacer Dwaine Pretorius — who returned with superb figures of 5-17 in the second fixture, said he was pleased on playing a match-winning role in the contest. "I am happy that I have contributed to the victory," said Pretorius. "We had a plan in bowling and we executed them well for this nice win." Green Caps won the opening game by a narrow three-run margin on Thursday. The Proteas levelled the three-match series with a six-wicket win on Saturday. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter
