South Africa’s Klaasen sets sights on Pakistan T20I series win

South Africa’s T20I captain Heinrich Klaasen is hoping that the Proteas will end the tour of Pakistan with a series win on Sunday.

The three-match series is deadlocked at 1-1.

The wicketkeeper-batsman said the series decider on Sunday will be a crucial encounter.

“It will be a big night on Sunday and I hope that we can pull off a series win,” the 29-year-old was quoted saying by AFP.

Moreover, pacer Dwaine Pretorius — who returned with superb figures of 5-17 in the second fixture, said he was pleased on playing a match-winning role in the contest.

“I am happy that I have contributed to the victory,” said Pretorius. “We had a plan in bowling and we executed them well for this nice win.”

Green Caps won the opening game by a narrow three-run margin on Thursday. The Proteas levelled the three-match series with a six-wicket win on Saturday.

