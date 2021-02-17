Wednesday, February 17, 2021  | 4 Rajab, 1442
South Africa’s Faf du Plessis retires from Test cricket

Batsman will continue playing in limited-overs format

Posted: Feb 17, 2021
South Africa’s Faf du Plessis retires from Test cricket

Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis announced that he is bidding farewell to Test cricket with immediate effect. Du Plessis, 36, said in a statement on his Instagram account that he would continue to be available for one-day and T20Is. "The next two years are ICC T20 World Cup years. Because of this, my focus is shifting to this format and I want to play as much of it as possible around the world so that I can be the best player I can possibly be," he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faf du plessis (@fafdup) Du Plessis captained South Africa in 36 of his 69 Test matches, winning 18 and losing 15.





 
 
 

 

