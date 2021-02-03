Wednesday, February 3, 2021  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

South Africa’s Nortje speaks on preparations for second Pakistan Test

Pacer says Proteas are fully focused on task ahead

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
South Africa’s Nortje speaks on preparations for second Pakistan Test

Photo: AFP

Listen
South Africa’s fast-bowler Anrich Nortje on Tuesday said the Proteas are fully focused on the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. The 27-year-old said the side got together after their seven-wicket loss to the hosts in the series opener in Karachi to analyse the factors which led to defeat and set a strategy to level the series. "We had a good chat after the game [first Test] about what we did good and what we didn’t do too well," the pacer said in a virtual press conference as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. "We are quite clear on what we want to achieve and how we want to go about things." He added that the side have completed their preparations for the game. "There are no disturbances from outside and we are focused on what we want to do. Most of the work is done, tomorrow might be an easy day and then we head into the Test match." South Africa will be playing the second and final Test on Thursday to avoid a clean sweep in the two-match series. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan South Africa

South Africa’s fast-bowler Anrich Nortje on Tuesday said the Proteas are fully focused on the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

The 27-year-old said the side got together after their seven-wicket loss to the hosts in the series opener in Karachi to analyse the factors which led to defeat and set a strategy to level the series.

“We had a good chat after the game [first Test] about what we did good and what we didn’t do too well,” the pacer said in a virtual press conference as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “We are quite clear on what we want to achieve and how we want to go about things.”

He added that the side have completed their preparations for the game. “There are no disturbances from outside and we are focused on what we want to do. Most of the work is done, tomorrow might be an easy day and then we head into the Test match.”

South Africa will be playing the second and final Test on Thursday to avoid a clean sweep in the two-match series.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan, South Africa, Cricket, Anrich Nortje, South Africa preparations, second Test, pakistan vs south africa,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about possible playing XI for second Test
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about possible playing XI for second Test
Scenic beauty of Gwadar cricket stadium blows away fans
Scenic beauty of Gwadar cricket stadium blows away fans
Pakistan pick four uncapped players for South Africa T20Is
Pakistan pick four uncapped players for South Africa T20Is
ICC asks BCCI to provide visa assurance for Pakistan players
ICC asks BCCI to provide visa assurance for Pakistan players
Shahid Afridi opens up on his retirement talks
Shahid Afridi opens up on his retirement talks
Seven of the world's most scenic cricket stadiums
Seven of the world’s most scenic cricket stadiums
Azhar, Fawad climb in ICC Test batting rankings
Azhar, Fawad climb in ICC Test batting rankings
Misbah-ul-Haq wants ‘dry’ pitch for second South Africa Test
Misbah-ul-Haq wants ‘dry’ pitch for second South Africa Test
First Test: Fawad, Nauman star as Pakistan thrash South Africa
First Test: Fawad, Nauman star as Pakistan thrash South Africa
Late wickets put Pakistan on top in first Test
Late wickets put Pakistan on top in first Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.