South Africa’s Nortje speaks on preparations for second Pakistan Test

South Africa’s fast-bowler Anrich Nortje on Tuesday said the Proteas are fully focused on the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

The 27-year-old said the side got together after their seven-wicket loss to the hosts in the series opener in Karachi to analyse the factors which led to defeat and set a strategy to level the series.

“We had a good chat after the game [first Test] about what we did good and what we didn’t do too well,” the pacer said in a virtual press conference as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “We are quite clear on what we want to achieve and how we want to go about things.”

He added that the side have completed their preparations for the game. “There are no disturbances from outside and we are focused on what we want to do. Most of the work is done, tomorrow might be an easy day and then we head into the Test match.”

South Africa will be playing the second and final Test on Thursday to avoid a clean sweep in the two-match series.

