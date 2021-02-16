Sohail Akhtar reveals plans to ease burden on Shaheen Afridi

Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar has revealed that the franchise might look to rest the star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in some matches during the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 20-year-old has been constantly playing for Pakistan across all formats ever since making his debut back in 2018.

Recently, the Pakistan team management has come under criticism from some quarters for not rotating Shaheen in dead rubbers and in the series against minnows like Zimbabwe.

Akhtar, while talking to Cricket Pakistan, has revealed that the Qalandars’ management are looking to manage the Khyber Agency-born pacer’s workload.

“We have Shaheen’s workload management in mind,” he said. “Considering that he regularly plays for Pakistan, which is why we have a backup in place so that he can be rested whenever needed. Shaheen has been blessed with extraordinary skills and puts in great effort on the field, whether it is the national side of franchise cricket.”

Shaheen is Qalandars’ leading wicket-taker in the PSL history with 34 scalps to his name in 27 matches at an average of 22.58 and at an impressive strike-rate of 17.3.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter