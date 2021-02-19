Six region-based teams not enough for Pakistan cricket: Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has once again raised voice in support of departmental cricket.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has introduced a new domestic cricket system based on six regions from 2019 and received criticism from different quarters.

Hafeez is one of the most vocal voices against the six region-based teams system and met the Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the same issue as well.

Hafeez was quoted in a report by ESPNCricinfo where he once again raised voice in support of departmental cricket.

“My opinion is clear and simple,” he said. “As a player, to develop this beautiful game, we have to inspire, not deprive. At the moment you are watching 192 players, in six teams. But Pakistan’s population is [about] 24 crore [240 million], you cannot [adequately represent them] in six teams.

“Maybe it is a successful system in some aspects, but the ground reality is that Pakistan is a poor nation, and keeping that in mind, we need to give our cricketers more opportunities, more financial help. Starting from grassroots level, from club cricket, up from there, you have to set a road map. If you change one system, you bring something better to replace it. You bring an alternative. I have friends who have lost their daily living, their earnings.”