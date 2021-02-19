Friday, February 19, 2021  | 6 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Six region-based teams not enough for Pakistan cricket: Mohammad Hafeez

Believes country’s population cannot be adequately represented in six units

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Six region-based teams not enough for Pakistan cricket: Mohammad Hafeez

Photo: AFP

Listen
Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has once again raised voice in support of departmental cricket. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has introduced a new domestic cricket system based on six regions from 2019 and received criticism from different quarters. Hafeez is one of the most vocal voices against the six region-based teams system and met the Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the same issue as well. Hafeez was quoted in a report by ESPNCricinfo where he once again raised voice in support of departmental cricket. “My opinion is clear and simple,” he said. “As a player, to develop this beautiful game, we have to inspire, not deprive. At the moment you are watching 192 players, in six teams. But Pakistan's population is [about] 24 crore [240 million], you cannot [adequately represent them] in six teams. “Maybe it is a successful system in some aspects, but the ground reality is that Pakistan is a poor nation, and keeping that in mind, we need to give our cricketers more opportunities, more financial help. Starting from grassroots level, from club cricket, up from there, you have to set a road map. If you change one system, you bring something better to replace it. You bring an alternative. I have friends who have lost their daily living, their earnings.”
FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Mohammad Hafeez Pakistan

Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has once again raised voice in support of departmental cricket.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has introduced a new domestic cricket system based on six regions from 2019 and received criticism from different quarters.

Hafeez is one of the most vocal voices against the six region-based teams system and met the Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the same issue as well.

Hafeez was quoted in a report by ESPNCricinfo where he once again raised voice in support of departmental cricket.

“My opinion is clear and simple,” he said. “As a player, to develop this beautiful game, we have to inspire, not deprive. At the moment you are watching 192 players, in six teams. But Pakistan’s population is [about] 24 crore [240 million], you cannot [adequately represent them] in six teams.

“Maybe it is a successful system in some aspects, but the ground reality is that Pakistan is a poor nation, and keeping that in mind, we need to give our cricketers more opportunities, more financial help. Starting from grassroots level, from club cricket, up from there, you have to set a road map. If you change one system, you bring something better to replace it. You bring an alternative. I have friends who have lost their daily living, their earnings.”

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan cricket, Pakistan domestic cricket, Pakistan association cricket, association cricket structure, association team,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez’s future
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez’s future
Sarfaraz opens up about impact of online spat with Hafeez
Sarfaraz opens up about impact of online spat with Hafeez
After beating South Africa, Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on future
After beating South Africa, Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on future
Sohail Akhtar reveals plans to ease burden on Shaheen Afridi
Sohail Akhtar reveals plans to ease burden on Shaheen Afridi
Foreign players arrive in Pakistan for PSL 2021
Foreign players arrive in Pakistan for PSL 2021
Nawaz, Zahid power Pakistan to T20I series win
Nawaz, Zahid power Pakistan to T20I series win
Flower reveals why Rizwan replaces Shan as Multan Sultans captain
Flower reveals why Rizwan replaces Shan as Multan Sultans captain
Waqar Younis opens up on Shaheen Shah Afridi’s workload management
Waqar Younis opens up on Shaheen Shah Afridi’s workload management
Hafeez comments on Rizwan T20I century draws Sarfaraz’s attention
Hafeez comments on Rizwan T20I century draws Sarfaraz’s attention
Amir defends Sarfaraz in verbal spat with Hafeez
Amir defends Sarfaraz in verbal spat with Hafeez
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.