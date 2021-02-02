Tuesday, February 2, 2021  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Shahid Afridi opens up on his retirement talks

 Pakistan star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has clarified that he is not retiring anytime soon. The 40-year-old is currently representing the Qalandars franchise in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League. The talisman, who was part of the Pakistan's World T20 squad in 2009, said that he is not hanging his boots as he is enjoying his career at the moment. All for his fans! 🙏Hours after his mandatory isolation ended, Qalandars icon player Shahid Afridi starred for them in a match-winning performance in the #AbuDhabi10 League on Saturday 🌟 pic.twitter.com/hY4bTZHDtx— ICC (@ICC) January 31, 2021 The Khyber Agency-born cricketer made his last international appearance in a T20 game against World XI back in 2018. He continues to take part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and franchise leagues across the world.
 Pakistan star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has clarified that he is not retiring anytime soon.

The 40-year-old is currently representing the Qalandars franchise in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League.

The talisman, who was part of the Pakistan’s World T20 squad in 2009, said that he is not hanging his boots as he is enjoying his career at the moment.

The Khyber Agency-born cricketer made his last international appearance in a T20 game against World XI back in 2018.

He continues to take part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and franchise leagues across the world.

