Wednesday, February 17, 2021  | 4 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Shadab Khan hails Hasan Ali’s ‘never give up’ attitude

All-rounder believes pacer will lift Islamabad United in PSL 2021

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Shadab Khan hails Hasan Ali’s ‘never give up’ attitude
Listen
Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan has heaped praise star pacer Hasan Ali’s on-the-field attitude. The right-arm pacer was drafted by United for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Khan was quoted in a report by Cricket Pakistan where he was full of praise of Hasan’s attitude and believes it will lift the two-time champions in the upcoming competition. “It is a good sign for us as a side to have a cricketer such as Hasan Ali who has a never give up attitude,” he said. “He is in great form and will pick up our whole team. A player like that boosts the confidence of the whole side.” Hasan has recently recovered from a string of back injuries and made a stunning comeback in the home series against South Africa after impressive performances in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for Central Punjab. Talking about protecting the pacer in the busy year of international cricket ahead, Khan said that the team management will try to manage Hasan as well as Faheem Ashraf’s workload. “We will try to manage his [Hasan Ali’s] workload as well according to the situation,” he said. “We also have Faheem Ashraf in mind as far as workload management is concerned because he has been playing a lot for Pakistan as well.” The sixth edition of the PSL will begin on February 20 with the match between defending champions Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi.  “We tried to not repeat the mistakes of the past by making a combination that we wanted and we succeeded in doing so. We thought of three to four combinations during the draft. We will try to do better this time around,” he added. Shadab revealed that he planned on batting in the top-order while claiming that he was working at the mental aspect of bouncing back after his recent injuries. “I haven’t decided a number but I will try to bat in the top-order. I will try to bat wherever the team needs me and to take the side out of trouble if it finds itself in a tricky spot. As an all-rounder, you have to be ready for any situation. I don’t have any issues. When you recover from an injury you need some time to mentally come back. The more I practice the more I will be comfortable with my body and bounce back,” he concluded.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Hasan ali Islamabad United Pakistan shadab khan

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan has heaped praise star pacer Hasan Ali’s on-the-field attitude.

The right-arm pacer was drafted by United for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Khan was quoted in a report by Cricket Pakistan where he was full of praise of Hasan’s attitude and believes it will lift the two-time champions in the upcoming competition.

“It is a good sign for us as a side to have a cricketer such as Hasan Ali who has a never give up attitude,” he said. “He is in great form and will pick up our whole team. A player like that boosts the confidence of the whole side.”

Hasan has recently recovered from a string of back injuries and made a stunning comeback in the home series against South Africa after impressive performances in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for Central Punjab.

Talking about protecting the pacer in the busy year of international cricket ahead, Khan said that the team management will try to manage Hasan as well as Faheem Ashraf’s workload.

“We will try to manage his [Hasan Ali’s] workload as well according to the situation,” he said. “We also have Faheem Ashraf in mind as far as workload management is concerned because he has been playing a lot for Pakistan as well.”

The sixth edition of the PSL will begin on February 20 with the match between defending champions Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi. 

“We tried to not repeat the mistakes of the past by making a combination that we wanted and we succeeded in doing so. We thought of three to four combinations during the draft. We will try to do better this time around,” he added.

Shadab revealed that he planned on batting in the top-order while claiming that he was working at the mental aspect of bouncing back after his recent injuries.

“I haven’t decided a number but I will try to bat in the top-order. I will try to bat wherever the team needs me and to take the side out of trouble if it finds itself in a tricky spot. As an all-rounder, you have to be ready for any situation. I don’t have any issues. When you recover from an injury you need some time to mentally come back. The more I practice the more I will be comfortable with my body and bounce back,” he concluded.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Cricket, Islamabad United, PSL, PSL 6, PSL 2021,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez’s future
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez’s future
Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali make progress in ICC Test rankings
Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali make progress in ICC Test rankings
Abdul Razzaq opens up on Mohammad Amir’s international cricket retirement
Abdul Razzaq opens up on Mohammad Amir’s international cricket retirement
David Miller to miss first phase of Pakistan Super League
David Miller to miss first phase of Pakistan Super League
Nawaz, Zahid power Pakistan to T20I series win
Nawaz, Zahid power Pakistan to T20I series win
Foreign players arrive in Pakistan for PSL 2021
Foreign players arrive in Pakistan for PSL 2021
Pakistan announce schedule for limited-overs tour of South Africa
Pakistan announce schedule for limited-overs tour of South Africa
After beating South Africa, Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on future
After beating South Africa, Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on future
Inzamam-ul-Haq reveals who can solve Pakistan’s lower middle-order’s woes
Inzamam-ul-Haq reveals who can solve Pakistan’s lower middle-order’s woes
Video Explainer: Pakistan, South Africa T20I series preview
Video Explainer: Pakistan, South Africa T20I series preview
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.