Shadab Khan hails Hasan Ali’s ‘never give up’ attitude

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan has heaped praise star pacer Hasan Ali’s on-the-field attitude.

The right-arm pacer was drafted by United for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Khan was quoted in a report by Cricket Pakistan where he was full of praise of Hasan’s attitude and believes it will lift the two-time champions in the upcoming competition.

“It is a good sign for us as a side to have a cricketer such as Hasan Ali who has a never give up attitude,” he said. “He is in great form and will pick up our whole team. A player like that boosts the confidence of the whole side.”

Hasan has recently recovered from a string of back injuries and made a stunning comeback in the home series against South Africa after impressive performances in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for Central Punjab.

Talking about protecting the pacer in the busy year of international cricket ahead, Khan said that the team management will try to manage Hasan as well as Faheem Ashraf’s workload.

“We will try to manage his [Hasan Ali’s] workload as well according to the situation,” he said. “We also have Faheem Ashraf in mind as far as workload management is concerned because he has been playing a lot for Pakistan as well.”

The sixth edition of the PSL will begin on February 20 with the match between defending champions Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi.

“We tried to not repeat the mistakes of the past by making a combination that we wanted and we succeeded in doing so. We thought of three to four combinations during the draft. We will try to do better this time around,” he added.

Shadab revealed that he planned on batting in the top-order while claiming that he was working at the mental aspect of bouncing back after his recent injuries.

“I haven’t decided a number but I will try to bat in the top-order. I will try to bat wherever the team needs me and to take the side out of trouble if it finds itself in a tricky spot. As an all-rounder, you have to be ready for any situation. I don’t have any issues. When you recover from an injury you need some time to mentally come back. The more I practice the more I will be comfortable with my body and bounce back,” he concluded.