Thursday, February 18, 2021
HOME > Cricket

Sarfaraz opens up about impact of online spat with Hafeez

Duo got into a heated argument on Twitter last week

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sarfaraz opens up about impact of online spat with Hafeez
Listen
Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has reiterated that there is ‘no bad blood’ between him and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez despite a recent fall out on the social media. Recently, the 40-year-old drew criticism from the captain of the Quetta Gladiators after he praised wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for scoring a match-winning hundred in the first T20I against South Africa. While praising the new Multan Sultans captain, Hafeez asked what the 28-year-old will have to do to prove himself as the ‘number one wicketkeeper-batsman’ in the country. Following that, Sarfaraz responded to the Lahore Qalandars’ all-rounder by saying that whoever represents the national team is the ‘number one’. Sarfaraz, while talking to the media ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition, said that he respects Hafeez, who is a senior player. “There is no bad blood between the two of us,” he said. “Hafeez is a senior player and will always have my respect.” Sarfaraz will be leading the Gladiators in the upcoming edition where they will face Karachi Kings in the opening fixture on February 20 at the National Stadium in Karachi.
