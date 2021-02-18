Sarfaraz Ahmed hopeful of ‘best PSL’ for Chris Gayle

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is hoping to see the best of explosive opening batsman Chris Gayle in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The West Indies international does not have a great record in the Pakistan’s premier T20 competition where he averages only 18.78 in 14 innings and managed to score just one half-century at a strike-rate of 127.05.

Those numbers are completely contrasting to Gayle’s overall record in the T20s where he is the leading scorer in the world with 13,584 runs at an impressive average of 38.26 along with the strike-rate of 146.72, which included 22 centuries and 85 half-centuries.

Sarfaraz, while talking to Cricket Pakistan, expressed optimism that the two-time ICC World T20 champions will be able to produce the goods on the field and help the side in achieving the ultimate goal of winning the PSL.

“Chris Gayle was unable to perform according to expectations during his previous stints in PSL,” said Sarfaraz. “But hopefully this time he will have the best PSL of his career and he will help us win the title.”

Sarfaraz will be leading the Gladiators in the upcoming edition where they will face Karachi Kings in the opening fixture on February 20 at the National Stadium in Karachi.