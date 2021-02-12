Friday, February 12, 2021  | 28 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Rizwan unveils approach following first T20I heroics against South Africa

Wicketkeeper-batsman speaks on mindset in series-opener

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan admitted that he wasn't thinking about scoring a century for the Green Caps at first following his heroics in the first T20I against South Africa in Lahore. Rizwan, who became the second Pakistan batsman to score a ton in the shortest format after Ahmed Shehzad, scored a match-winning unbeaten century as Babar Azam’s side registered a nervy three-run win over the Proteas in the opening game. The 28-year-old went on to say that he only had his sights set on contributing enough runs on the scoreboard.  "There was pressure as our best batsman had got run out so early," the right-handed batsman was quoted saying by Cricket Pakistan. "The only target in my mind was to score runs for Pakistan and I hadn't given any thought to my hundred." The 28-year-old added: "I was dropped when on 96 and then on 98 and never did I think that I should just take the easy route and only score enough runs to get to my hundred." The Peshawar-born cricketer was named Player of the Match for his impeccable unbeaten 104-run knock and the crucial run out of opening batsman Reeza Hendricks, which turned the momentum in Pakistan’s favour. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter
