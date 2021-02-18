Rizwan performing well great sign for Pakistan cricket: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has heaped praise on Mohammad Rizwan for his recent impressive performances for the national team.

The 28-year-old has been in exceptional form with the bat and gloves for the Men in Green over the last 12 months.

Recently, Rizwan managed to become the first wicketkeeper-batsman for Pakistan and only the second in the world to score a century across all formats by scoring tons against South Africa in the recently concluded Test and T20I series.

Sarfaraz, who was the Green Caps’ number one wicketkeeper-batsman from 2015 to 2019, praised the performances of the Multan Sultans captain.

“This is a great sign for Pakistan cricket that Mohammad Rizwan is performing well and leading the side to victories,” he said while talking to Cricket Pakistan. “I hope he continues to perform like this in the future as well.”

Sarfaraz will be leading the Quetta Gladiators in the upcoming edition where they will face Karachi Kings in the opening fixture on February 20 at the National Stadium in Karachi.