Sunday, February 28, 2021  | 15 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > PSL

Quetta Gladiators can gain momentum and be unbeatable: du Plessis

He believes Babar can be as good as Kohli

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Quetta Gladiators can gain momentum and be unbeatable: du Plessis

Photo: AFP

Listen
The Quetta Gladiators may have had a poor start in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League, but they can still bounce back and beat any team, says South African Faf du Plessis. “We've got a good team. I'm sure that we'll get a bit of momentum going and once we got that momentum, we will be a very, very tough team to beat. There are some quality players in this team and I'm sure will be turned around very quickly,” he said in an interview to Geo News Sunday. "Last night Zalmi had a really good finish. We didn't bowl particularly well at the death. We can learn from that and get back stronger for the next one.” The former South African captain spoke of how playing in Pakistan feels just as safe as playing anywhere else. “As a player, now, we don't even think about the security anymore. I don't even think about feeling unsafe here. I get into a bus as I would anywhere else in the world, I get to the stadium like anywhere else in the world, and I play a cricket match, like anywhere else in the world," he said. Plessis is impressed by the fast bowling talent emerging in Pakistan. “Almost every team has two or three of those explosive batsmen and once again fast bowling, 18,19,20,21-year-old guys that are bowling and bowling 140 plus in every team so it's really looking good for Pakistan cricket,” he said while talking about the potential for Pakistani cricket to grow. He was asked for his opinion on Babar Azam. “I think right now, the only difference is the fact that Babar hasn't played as much as Kohli has. The guys that are at the top of their game have done it for a very long time. But, Babar has that, he's got all the talent, he's got all the potential, he's got all the skill, and he's shown that the last year,” Plessis said of the rising star. “Obviously, those guys [Kohli, Smith & Williamson] have been doing it for five-plus years. I think we'll definitely see when you look five years down the road, you'll look at him and his numbers will be just as good as those players over a longer period of time,” said the veteran of 69 Tests, 143 ODIs and 50 T20Is.
FaceBook WhatsApp
PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators

The Quetta Gladiators may have had a poor start in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League, but they can still bounce back and beat any team, says South African Faf du Plessis.

“We’ve got a good team. I’m sure that we’ll get a bit of momentum going and once we got that momentum, we will be a very, very tough team to beat. There are some quality players in this team and I’m sure will be turned around very quickly,” he said in an interview to Geo News Sunday. “Last night Zalmi had a really good finish. We didn’t bowl particularly well at the death. We can learn from that and get back stronger for the next one.”

The former South African captain spoke of how playing in Pakistan feels just as safe as playing anywhere else.

“As a player, now, we don’t even think about the security anymore. I don’t even think about feeling unsafe here. I get into a bus as I would anywhere else in the world, I get to the stadium like anywhere else in the world, and I play a cricket match, like anywhere else in the world,” he said.

Plessis is impressed by the fast bowling talent emerging in Pakistan.

“Almost every team has two or three of those explosive batsmen and once again fast bowling, 18,19,20,21-year-old guys that are bowling and bowling 140 plus in every team so it’s really looking good for Pakistan cricket,” he said while talking about the potential for Pakistani cricket to grow.

He was asked for his opinion on Babar Azam.

“I think right now, the only difference is the fact that Babar hasn’t played as much as Kohli has. The guys that are at the top of their game have done it for a very long time. But, Babar has that, he’s got all the talent, he’s got all the potential, he’s got all the skill, and he’s shown that the last year,” Plessis said of the rising star.

“Obviously, those guys [Kohli, Smith & Williamson] have been doing it for five-plus years. I think we’ll definitely see when you look five years down the road, you’ll look at him and his numbers will be just as good as those players over a longer period of time,” said the veteran of 69 Tests, 143 ODIs and 50 T20Is.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Quetta Gladiators, PSL, PSL 2021, Pakistan Super League, Cricket, faf du plessis
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim Akram endorses Karachi Kings' pacer for national team
Wasim Akram endorses Karachi Kings’ pacer for national team
A woman’s guide to attending PSL matches in Karachi
A woman’s guide to attending PSL matches in Karachi
Chris Gayle eyes return to Pakistan after short PSL stint
Chris Gayle eyes return to Pakistan after short PSL stint
PSL 2021: Wasim, Gregory star as United beat Sultans
PSL 2021: Wasim, Gregory star as United beat Sultans
How did PCB allow Sammy, Wahab to rejoin Zalmi squad?
How did PCB allow Sammy, Wahab to rejoin Zalmi squad?
Tom Kohler-Cadmore stars as Peshawar Zalmi down Multan Sultans
Tom Kohler-Cadmore stars as Peshawar Zalmi down Multan Sultans
Rutherford stars as Zalmi beat Gladiators in nail-biting contest
Rutherford stars as Zalmi beat Gladiators in nail-biting contest
PSL 2021: Islamabad United down Karachi Kings in run-fest
PSL 2021: Islamabad United down Karachi Kings in run-fest
Rizwan stars as Sultans down Qalandars in PSL 2021
Rizwan stars as Sultans down Qalandars in PSL 2021
PSL 2021: Hafeez, Fakhar help Lahore Qalandars thrash Quetta Gladiators
PSL 2021: Hafeez, Fakhar help Lahore Qalandars thrash Quetta Gladiators
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.