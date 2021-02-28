Quetta Gladiators can gain momentum and be unbeatable: du Plessis

The Quetta Gladiators may have had a poor start in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League, but they can still bounce back and beat any team, says South African Faf du Plessis.

“We’ve got a good team. I’m sure that we’ll get a bit of momentum going and once we got that momentum, we will be a very, very tough team to beat. There are some quality players in this team and I’m sure will be turned around very quickly,” he said in an interview to Geo News Sunday. “Last night Zalmi had a really good finish. We didn’t bowl particularly well at the death. We can learn from that and get back stronger for the next one.”

The former South African captain spoke of how playing in Pakistan feels just as safe as playing anywhere else.

“As a player, now, we don’t even think about the security anymore. I don’t even think about feeling unsafe here. I get into a bus as I would anywhere else in the world, I get to the stadium like anywhere else in the world, and I play a cricket match, like anywhere else in the world,” he said.

Plessis is impressed by the fast bowling talent emerging in Pakistan.

“Almost every team has two or three of those explosive batsmen and once again fast bowling, 18,19,20,21-year-old guys that are bowling and bowling 140 plus in every team so it’s really looking good for Pakistan cricket,” he said while talking about the potential for Pakistani cricket to grow.

He was asked for his opinion on Babar Azam.

“I think right now, the only difference is the fact that Babar hasn’t played as much as Kohli has. The guys that are at the top of their game have done it for a very long time. But, Babar has that, he’s got all the talent, he’s got all the potential, he’s got all the skill, and he’s shown that the last year,” Plessis said of the rising star.

“Obviously, those guys [Kohli, Smith & Williamson] have been doing it for five-plus years. I think we’ll definitely see when you look five years down the road, you’ll look at him and his numbers will be just as good as those players over a longer period of time,” said the veteran of 69 Tests, 143 ODIs and 50 T20Is.