PSL6 tickets to go on sale next week

In the first phase, tickets for the inauguration ceremony and Karachi leg of the tournament will be put on sale.

Tickets for Lahore matches will be sold in the second phase, the sources said. A schedule for the sale of tickets for play-offs and PSL6 final will be issued later.

The prices of tickets will be finalised in the next couple of days. A suggestion to only sell the tickets online is also under consideration by the PCB.

The 2021 edition of the T20 league is starting February 20.