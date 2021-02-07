Sunday, February 7, 2021  | 23 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Sports

PSL6 tickets to go on sale next week

Their prices will be finalised in the next few days

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The sale of tickets for Pakistan Super League's 6th edition will start next week, sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board said Sunday.

In the first phase, tickets for the inauguration ceremony and Karachi leg of the tournament will be put on sale.

Tickets for Lahore matches will be sold in the second phase, the sources said. A schedule for the sale of tickets for play-offs and PSL6 final will be issued later.

The prices of tickets will be finalised in the next couple of days. A suggestion to only sell the tickets online is also under consideration by the PCB.

The 2021 edition of the T20 league is starting February 20.
