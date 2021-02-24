PSL will produce great players every year: Mohammad Nabi

Former Afghanistan captain and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi expressed his belief in the HBL PSL’s ability to produce and groom young talent. He was speaking to the PCB Wednesday.

“The HBL PSL is producing good players and the league is growing every year,” he said. “When you produce good home talent the league goes up and I am sure that will definitely help.”

Nabi says he is honored to be on the defending champions’ team this year.

“I played for Quetta [Gladiators] in the inaugural event. There were some good performances and I enjoyed that event. This time it is my second stint and representing the defending champions is a great honour,” Nabi said.

He has played for several leading T20 leagues globally.

In his opening appearance for the defending champions, the Karachi Kings, Nabi bagged 30 runs off just 14 deliveries to beat his former team, the Quetta Gladiators.

“This is a champion team and I wish we could make them champions again. I am in Karachi after 12 years. I played for Pakistan Customs for two years in 2008 and 2009 so I have good memories of the city,” he remembered fondly.

Nabi recalled meeting with Pakistan Premier Imran Khan in November last year when the great all-rounder visited Kabul. The Afghan cricket team presented a signed bat to Imran Khan.

“Meeting Prime Minister of Pakistan was exciting,” reminisces Nabi. “We had lunch and a photoshoot with him. We asked him to give us a series with Pakistan and he has promised a series. We enjoyed that meeting and discussed some cricket things with him.”