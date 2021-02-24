Wednesday, February 24, 2021  | 11 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > PSL

PSL will produce great players every year: Mohammad Nabi

The Afghan all-rounder was excited to meet PM Imran Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PSL will produce great players every year: Mohammad Nabi

Source: AFP

Former Afghanistan captain and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi expressed his belief in the HBL PSL’s ability to produce and groom young talent. He was speaking to the PCB Wednesday.

“The HBL PSL is producing good players and the league is growing every year,” he said. “When you produce good home talent the league goes up and I am sure that will definitely help.”

Nabi says he is honored to be on the defending champions’ team this year.

“I played for Quetta [Gladiators] in the inaugural event. There were some good performances and I enjoyed that event. This time it is my second stint and representing the defending champions is a great honour,” Nabi said.

He has played for several leading T20 leagues globally.

In his opening appearance for the defending champions, the Karachi Kings, Nabi bagged 30 runs off just 14 deliveries to beat his former team, the Quetta Gladiators.

“This is a champion team and I wish we could make them champions again. I am in Karachi after 12 years. I played for Pakistan Customs for two years in 2008 and 2009 so I have good memories of the city,” he remembered fondly.

Nabi recalled meeting with Pakistan Premier Imran Khan in November last year when the great all-rounder visited Kabul. The Afghan cricket team presented a signed bat to Imran Khan.

“Meeting Prime Minister of Pakistan was exciting,” reminisces Nabi.  “We had lunch and a photoshoot with him. We asked him to give us a series with Pakistan and he has promised a series. We enjoyed that meeting and discussed some cricket things with him.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket PSL 2021
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Samaa Breaking, Samaa Sports Islamabad United, PSL, 2019, Pakistan Super League, Karachi, Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta, Gladiators, Pak Vs South, T20, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib,Malik, Lahore Qalander, Psl,Song, Latest, Videos, quetta gladiators, karachi kings song 2021, peshawar zalmi song, islamabad united song 2021, psl 6, groove mera, psl 2021, quetta gladiators vs Karachi kings, kk vs qg, qg vs kk
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim Akram endorses Karachi Kings' pacer for national team
Wasim Akram endorses Karachi Kings’ pacer for national team
Sarfaraz opens up about impact of online spat with Hafeez
Sarfaraz opens up about impact of online spat with Hafeez
Six region-based teams not enough for Pakistan cricket: Mohammad Hafeez
Six region-based teams not enough for Pakistan cricket: Mohammad Hafeez
Flower reveals why Rizwan replaces Shan as Multan Sultans captain
Flower reveals why Rizwan replaces Shan as Multan Sultans captain
Chris Gayle names ‘best player’ in Pakistan
Chris Gayle names ‘best player’ in Pakistan
PSL 2021: Arshad Iqbal stars as Kings thrash Gladiators
PSL 2021: Arshad Iqbal stars as Kings thrash Gladiators
PSL 2021: Wasim, Gregory star as United beat Sultans
PSL 2021: Wasim, Gregory star as United beat Sultans
Pakistan Super League 2021 predictions: Who's hot, who's not
Pakistan Super League 2021 predictions: Who’s hot, who’s not
PSL 2021: Player tests positive for coronavirus
PSL 2021: Player tests positive for coronavirus
How did PCB allow Sammy, Wahab to rejoin Zalmi squad?
How did PCB allow Sammy, Wahab to rejoin Zalmi squad?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.