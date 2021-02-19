Friday, February 19, 2021  | 6 Rajab, 1442
Cricket

PSL 2021: Player tested positive for coronavirus

PCB confirms the individual will undergo 10-day quarantine

Posted: Feb 20, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
PSL 2021: Player tested positive for coronavirus

Photo Courtesy: PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that an unnamed player from a franchise taking part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been tested positive for coronavirus.

The development was confirmed by the PCB in a press release in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“A player from another franchise team who had shown symptoms and was in isolation, has tested positive,” the press release stated. “He will now remain in quarantine for 10 days and will require two negative tests in order to integrate again with the side in accordance with the applicable re-entry protocols.”

This is the first case of the pathogen amongst all the players and officials taking part in the competition.

The sixth edition of the PSL is set to begin from Saturday where the hosts and defending champions Karachi Kings will face Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi.

