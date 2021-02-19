Friday, February 19, 2021  | 6 Rajab, 1442
PSL 2021: Player, official quarantined after breaking bio-secure bubble

PCB announced the development in a press release

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that they have quarantined a player and an official for three days after they found guilty of breaching the bio-secure bubble.

The development was confirmed by the PCB in a press release in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“The PCB is disappointed that two members of one of the sides showed carelessness and violated the bio-secure bubble protocols by coming into a contact with a person who was not part of the bubble,” the press release stated. As reiterated previously, the health and safety of all individuals associated with HBL Pakistan Super League 6 is of paramount importance to the PCB and the event.

“All players, player support personnel, match officials and family members are once again reminded to diligently follow the PCB Covid-19 Protocols as the PCB will not allow anyone to affect the integrity and credibility of the tournament.”

This is the first confirmed case of bio-secure bubble breach by any player or official taking part in the cash-rich T20 league.

The sixth edition of the PSL is set to begin from Saturday where the hosts and defending champions Karachi Kings will face Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi.

