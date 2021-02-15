PSL 2021: Mohammad Rizwan to lead Multan Sultans

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans have named wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan as their skipper for the sixth edition of the 20-over competition.

The side made the announcement on Twitter on Monday.

Official Announcement: Multan Sultans announces Mohammad Rizwan as captain of the franchise for #HBLPSL6 pic.twitter.com/dIFD3TKaub — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 15, 2021

The announcement comes following his impressive performance in the three-match T20I series against South Africa. He scored 197 runs in three matches at an average of 98.50 with a century to his name.

Moreover, the Peshawar-born became the second Pakistan batsman to score a ton in the shortest format of the game.

He is the only the second wicketkeeper-batsman to have scored a century in every version of the game.

