Samaa TV
PSL 2021: Mohammad Rizwan to lead Multan Sultans

Franchise made the announcement on Twitter

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans have named wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan as their skipper for the sixth edition of the 20-over competition. The side made the announcement on Twitter on Monday. Official Announcement: Multan Sultans announces Mohammad Rizwan as captain of the franchise for #HBLPSL6 pic.twitter.com/dIFD3TKaub— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) February 15, 2021 The announcement comes following his impressive performance in the three-match T20I series against South Africa. He scored 197 runs in three matches at an average of 98.50 with a century to his name. Moreover, the Peshawar-born became the second Pakistan batsman to score a ton in the shortest format of the game. He is the only the second wicketkeeper-batsman to have scored a century in every version of the game. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter
