Sunday, February 28, 2021  | 15 Rajab, 1442
HOME > Cricket

PCB seeks visa assurance from ICC for T20 World Cup

Move the tournament to UAE if India denies Pakistanis visas

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
PCB seeks visa assurance from ICC for T20 World Cup

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC), seeking assurance that India will issue visas to the Pakistani team for the T20 World Cup to be held in November, said PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

He was speaking at a press conference Sunday after the 61st meeting of the PCB board of governors.

The PCB has requested the ICC to move the T20 World Cup to the UAE if India does not resolve a number of concerns, including the visa issue and written guarantees of the security of the Pakistani team.

“India is set to host T20 World Cup in October-November this year. I have told the board that we want written confirmation from India that our fans, journalists, and players will get visas. I have a meeting with ICC and I will raise this point once again,” said Mani.

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier committed to addressing the PCB’s concerns by December 31, 2020. It asked for more time after BCCI Chairman Sourav Ganguly was admitted to the hospital twice.

The ICC has said a decision must be taken by March 31, Mani told reporters.

“The ICC has said that the assurance will come by March. If we do not get the assurance, then the tournament needs to be moved. We have a visa problem, Covid-19 situation also needs to be looked at. The ICC has made a contingency plan that if T20 World Cup cannot be played in India, then it will go ahead in the UAE,” said Mani.

