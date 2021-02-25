PCB allows increase in spectators for remains PSL 2021 matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed to increase the number of spectators to 50 per cent for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 edition.

The decision was announced by the board in a press release on Thursday.

“The PCB has thanked the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for allowing crowds up to 50 per cent for the PSL 2021 preliminary round matches and capacity crowds for the playoffs,” read the statement.

Earlier, the board only allowed 20 per cent spectators for the sixth edition of the competition due to coronavirus pandemic.

It was also stated that the board will evaluate the possibility of allowing more spectators for the Lahore-leg of the competition in due time. “Decision on increased crowds for Lahore-leg matches to be made in due course.”

The competition began on February 20 at the National Stadium in Karachi whereas the final of the cash-rich T20 league will be played on March 22 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

