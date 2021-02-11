Pakistan women’s cricket team’s tour of Zimbabwe called off

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) have mutually agreed to end the women’s national cricket team’s ongoing tour due to travel restrictions.

The Women in Green were in Harare for limited-overs series and won the opening fixture comprehensively.

However, as per the PCB’s press release on Thursday, both boards have decided to call off the tour in light of the recent travel restrictions from Zimbabwe.

The PCB’s CEO Wasim Khan thanked the host board for their arrangements for the series.

“It has been a difficult decision considering ZC had put in place excellent arrangements for the series,” he said. “But the decision by the airlines to suspend all flights to and from Harare from 13 February to 28 February has meant that we have to bring the squad back in the next 24 hours. We thank ZC for their understanding and support, and hope to return at some stage to complete this additional tour.”

