Thursday, February 11, 2021  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan women’s cricket team’s tour of Zimbabwe called off

Decision taken due to flight suspension from Harare

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan women’s cricket team’s tour of Zimbabwe called off

Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) have mutually agreed to end the women’s national cricket team’s ongoing tour due to travel restrictions.

The Women in Green were in Harare for limited-overs series and won the opening fixture comprehensively.

However, as per the PCB’s press release on Thursday, both boards have decided to call off the tour in light of the recent travel restrictions from Zimbabwe.

The PCB’s CEO Wasim Khan thanked the host board for their arrangements for the series.

“It has been a difficult decision considering ZC had put in place excellent arrangements for the series,” he said. “But the decision by the airlines to suspend all flights to and from Harare from 13 February to 28 February has meant that we have to bring the squad back in the next 24 hours. We thank ZC for their understanding and support, and hope to return at some stage to complete this additional tour.”

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan PCB zimbabwe Zimbabwe Cricket
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
south africa cricket team players, south africa cricket team players name list 2020, new zealand cricket team, misbah ul haq captaincy record, misbah ul haq coach, pakistan national cricket team players 2020, pakistan cricket team players name list 2020, pakistan cricket board, pakistan national cricket team coaches, pakistan cricket team players name list 2019, pakistan cricket schedule, pakistan cricket team captain, pakistan cricket news, pakistan vs south africa, pak vs sa
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim opens up about Hafeez’s snub for South Africa T20Is
Wasim opens up about Hafeez’s snub for South Africa T20Is
Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali make progress in ICC Test rankings
Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali make progress in ICC Test rankings
Usman Qadir opens up on comparison with Zahid Mahmood
Usman Qadir opens up on comparison with Zahid Mahmood
David Miller to miss first phase of Pakistan Super League
David Miller to miss first phase of Pakistan Super League
Pakistan leave South Africa teetering in second Test
Pakistan leave South Africa teetering in second Test
Hasan Ali reveals who supported him during injury rehab
Hasan Ali reveals who supported him during injury rehab
Hasan stars as Pakistan complete series sweep over South Africa
Hasan stars as Pakistan complete series sweep over South Africa
Pakistan climb to fifth in ICC Test rankings
Pakistan climb to fifth in ICC Test rankings
Babar, Fawad anchor Pakistan in second South Africa Test
Babar, Fawad anchor Pakistan in second South Africa Test
Victoria Azarenka blames quarantine after first-round Australian Open exit
Victoria Azarenka blames quarantine after first-round Australian Open exit
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.