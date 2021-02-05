Pakistan women’s cricket team reach Zimbabwe for maiden bilateral tour

Pakistan women’s cricket team reached Zimbabwe for their first-ever bilateral tour of the African country.

Javeria Khan’s side will play three one-dayers before heading into a three-match T20I series.

The 50-over games will help the touring side prepare for the upcoming 2022 International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup qualifiers.

Related: Pakistan women’s cricket team to tour Zimbabwe in February

The Girls in Green are heading into the tour on the back of a dismal outing in South Africa where they suffered a 3-0 ODI series sweep before losing the three T20I fixtures by 2-1.

The tour gets underway with the first one-day match on February 9 whereas the remaining fixtures will be played February 11 and 13 respectively.

The three T20Is will be played on February 16, 18 and 20.

Zimbabwe’s capital Harare will host all the limited-overs matches.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.