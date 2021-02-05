Five-star Nortje helps South Africa restrict Pakistan to 272

Pakistan were dismissed for 272 in the first innings on day two of the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf was the standout performer as he remained unbeaten 78.

The hosts began the second session on 229-7 with Faheem and Yasir Shah unbeaten at 54 and eight respectively.

Wiaan Mulder took his maiden wicket in Test cricket when he removed the right-arm leggie for eight runs while Nauman Ali fell to Anrich Notje for eight as well.

The pacer wrapped up the tail by dismissing Shaheen Shah Afridi for nought and claimed his third five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

The hosts began second day’s play on their overnight score of 145-3 with skipper Babar Azam and Fawad Alam at the crease.

Babar failed to add anything as he was dismissed by Anrich Nortje for 77 on the second delivery of the day.

Fawad shortly headed back to the pavilion for 45 as he was run out by Temba Bavuma.

Vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan hit a couple of boundaries before he became Nortje’s fourth victim of the innings as he was caught by Kagiso Rabada for 18.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj then had Hasan Ali caught by Dean Elgar for eight.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.

The top-order slumped once again as they were reduced to 22-3 at one stage. However, the Babar-Fawad duo managed to get things going for the side with their 123-run partnership.

