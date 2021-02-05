Friday, February 5, 2021  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Five-star Nortje helps South Africa restrict Pakistan to 272

Hosts bowled out at stroke of tea on second Day

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Five-star Nortje helps South Africa restrict Pakistan to 272

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Listen
Pakistan were dismissed for 272 in the first innings on day two of the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi. All-rounder Faheem Ashraf was the standout performer as he remained unbeaten 78. The hosts began the second session on 229-7 with Faheem and Yasir Shah unbeaten at 54 and eight respectively. Wiaan Mulder took his maiden wicket in Test cricket when he removed the right-arm leggie for eight runs while Nauman Ali fell to Anrich Notje for eight as well. The pacer wrapped up the tail by dismissing Shaheen Shah Afridi for nought and claimed his third five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Lunch Pakistan's all-rounder Faheem Ashraf provided resistance to South Africa as the hosts were 229-7 at lunch on day two in Rawalpindi. Faheem Ashraf and Yasir Shah are unbeaten on 54 and nought respectively The hosts began second day’s play on their overnight score of 145-3 with skipper Babar Azam and Fawad Alam at the crease. Babar failed to add anything as he was dismissed by Anrich Nortje for 77 on the second delivery of the day. Fawad shortly headed back to the pavilion for 45 as he was run out by Temba Bavuma. Vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan hit a couple of boundaries before he became Nortje’s fourth victim of the innings as he was caught by Kagiso Rabada for 18. Spinner Keshav Maharaj then had Hasan Ali caught by Dean Elgar for eight. Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat. The top-order slumped once again as they were reduced to 22-3 at one stage. However, the Babar-Fawad duo managed to get things going for the side with their 123-run partnership. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan South Africa

Pakistan were dismissed for 272 in the first innings on day two of the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf was the standout performer as he remained unbeaten 78.

The hosts began the second session on 229-7 with Faheem and Yasir Shah unbeaten at 54 and eight respectively.

Wiaan Mulder took his maiden wicket in Test cricket when he removed the right-arm leggie for eight runs while Nauman Ali fell to Anrich Notje for eight as well.

The pacer wrapped up the tail by dismissing Shaheen Shah Afridi for nought and claimed his third five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Lunch

Pakistan’s all-rounder Faheem Ashraf provided resistance to South Africa as the hosts were 229-7 at lunch on day two in Rawalpindi.

Faheem Ashraf and Yasir Shah are unbeaten on 54 and nought respectively

The hosts began second day’s play on their overnight score of 145-3 with skipper Babar Azam and Fawad Alam at the crease.

Babar failed to add anything as he was dismissed by Anrich Nortje for 77 on the second delivery of the day.

Fawad shortly headed back to the pavilion for 45 as he was run out by Temba Bavuma.

Vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan hit a couple of boundaries before he became Nortje’s fourth victim of the innings as he was caught by Kagiso Rabada for 18.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj then had Hasan Ali caught by Dean Elgar for eight.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.

The top-order slumped once again as they were reduced to 22-3 at one stage. However, the Babar-Fawad duo managed to get things going for the side with their 123-run partnership.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
pakistan, south africa, test, rawalpindi, pakistan vs south africa, pakistan vs south africa test match, south africa in pakistan 2021, PAKvSA
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about possible playing XI for second Test
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about possible playing XI for second Test
Seven of the world's most scenic cricket stadiums
Seven of the world’s most scenic cricket stadiums
Scenic beauty of Gwadar cricket stadium blows away fans
Scenic beauty of Gwadar cricket stadium blows away fans
Shahid Afridi opens up on his retirement talks
Shahid Afridi opens up on his retirement talks
Pakistan pick four uncapped players for South Africa T20Is
Pakistan pick four uncapped players for South Africa T20Is
Azhar, Fawad climb in ICC Test batting rankings
Azhar, Fawad climb in ICC Test batting rankings
Misbah-ul-Haq wants ‘dry’ pitch for second South Africa Test
Misbah-ul-Haq wants ‘dry’ pitch for second South Africa Test
Babar, Fawad anchor Pakistan in second South Africa Test
Babar, Fawad anchor Pakistan in second South Africa Test
First Test: Fawad, Nauman star as Pakistan thrash South Africa
First Test: Fawad, Nauman star as Pakistan thrash South Africa
Video Explainer: Reaction over Mohammad Hafeez’s exclusion from South Africa...
Video Explainer: Reaction over Mohammad Hafeez’s exclusion from South Africa T20Is
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.