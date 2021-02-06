Saturday, February 6, 2021  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Hasan’s five-fer gives Pakistan control of second South Africa Test

Proteas sent packing for 201 in first innings in Rawalpindi

Posted: Feb 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Hasan’s five-fer gives Pakistan control of second South Africa Test

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Listen
Pakistan dismissed South Africa for 201 in the afternoon session on day three of the second Test in Rawalpindi. The Green Caps will head into the second innings with a 71-run lead whereas Temba Bavuma top-scored with 44 not out. Hasan Ali was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 5-54 in 15.4 overs. The Proteas began the afternoon session at 188-7 with Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj batting at 36 and nought respectively. The latter just lasted six deliveries and scored just one before becoming the pacer’s fourth victim. Kagiso Rabada was then run out without opening his account. Hasan completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Anrich Nortje on his very first delivery. Lunch South Africa were 188-7 at lunch on the third day of the second Test against Pakistan on Pakistan. Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj will come out to bat in the afternoon session with the side trailing by 84 runs. The visitors began the proceedings on their overnight score of 106-4 with skipper Quinton de Kock and Bavuma batting on 24 and 15 respectively. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi provided the ideal start for the home team by removing Proteas captain when he was batting at 29. Bavuma then put on a 49-run partnership with debutant Wiaan Mulder before the latter was run out for 33. George Linde was then dismissed for 21 by Hasan Ali. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
Cricket Pakistan South Africa

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

 
