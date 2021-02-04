South Africa in driving seat in second Pakistan Test

Pakistan were on the ropes in the second Test against South Africa as they were 63-3 at lunch on the opening day in Rawalpindi.

Skipper Babar Azam and Fawad Alam were at crease on 24 and 16 respectively.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj provided the breakthroughs as he removed opener Imran Butt who was caught behind by Proteas skipper Quinton de Kock for 15.

His opening partner Abid Ali’s form did not improve as pacer Anrich Nortje had the right-hander caught by Aiden Markram for six.

The spinner bagged his second wicket in the opening session by trapping Azhar Ali leg-before for nought.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.

Green Caps, who lead the two-match series 1-0, headed into the fixture on the back of a seven-wicket win in Karachi.

Pakistan did not make any changes to their side. South Africa, on the other hand, replaced Lungi Ngidi with Wiaan Mulder.

Teams:

Pakistan XI: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali.

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (captain and wicketkeeper), Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj.

