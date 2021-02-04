Thursday, February 4, 2021  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

South Africa in driving seat in second Pakistan Test

Hosts were 63-3 at lunch on day one in Rawalpindi

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
South Africa in driving seat in second Pakistan Test

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Listen
Pakistan were on the ropes in the second Test against South Africa as they were 63-3 at lunch on the opening day in Rawalpindi. Skipper Babar Azam and Fawad Alam were at crease on 24 and 16 respectively. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj provided the breakthroughs as he removed opener Imran Butt who was caught behind by Proteas skipper Quinton de Kock for 15. His opening partner Abid Ali's form did not improve as pacer Anrich Nortje had the right-hander caught by Aiden Markram for six. The spinner bagged his second wicket in the opening session by trapping Azhar Ali leg-before for nought. Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat. Green Caps, who lead the two-match series 1-0, headed into the fixture on the back of a seven-wicket win in Karachi. Pakistan did not make any changes to their side. South Africa, on the other hand, replaced Lungi Ngidi with Wiaan Mulder. Teams: Pakistan XI: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali. South Africa XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (captain and wicketkeeper), Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan South Africa

Pakistan were on the ropes in the second Test against South Africa as they were 63-3 at lunch on the opening day in Rawalpindi.

Skipper Babar Azam and Fawad Alam were at crease on 24 and 16 respectively.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj provided the breakthroughs as he removed opener Imran Butt who was caught behind by Proteas skipper Quinton de Kock for 15.

His opening partner Abid Ali’s form did not improve as pacer Anrich Nortje had the right-hander caught by Aiden Markram for six.

The spinner bagged his second wicket in the opening session by trapping Azhar Ali leg-before for nought.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.

Green Caps, who lead the two-match series 1-0, headed into the fixture on the back of a seven-wicket win in Karachi.

Pakistan did not make any changes to their side. South Africa, on the other hand, replaced Lungi Ngidi with Wiaan Mulder.

Teams:

Pakistan XI: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali.

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (captain and wicketkeeper), Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan, South Africa, Cricket, pakistan vs south africa, south africa vs pakistan, pakistan vs south africa 2021, south africa in pakistan, pakistan vs south africa 2nd test,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about possible playing XI for second Test
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about possible playing XI for second Test
Seven of the world's most scenic cricket stadiums
Seven of the world’s most scenic cricket stadiums
Scenic beauty of Gwadar cricket stadium blows away fans
Scenic beauty of Gwadar cricket stadium blows away fans
Pakistan pick four uncapped players for South Africa T20Is
Pakistan pick four uncapped players for South Africa T20Is
ICC asks BCCI to provide visa assurance for Pakistan players
ICC asks BCCI to provide visa assurance for Pakistan players
Shahid Afridi opens up on his retirement talks
Shahid Afridi opens up on his retirement talks
Azhar, Fawad climb in ICC Test batting rankings
Azhar, Fawad climb in ICC Test batting rankings
Misbah-ul-Haq wants ‘dry’ pitch for second South Africa Test
Misbah-ul-Haq wants ‘dry’ pitch for second South Africa Test
First Test: Fawad, Nauman star as Pakistan thrash South Africa
First Test: Fawad, Nauman star as Pakistan thrash South Africa
Late wickets put Pakistan on top in first Test
Late wickets put Pakistan on top in first Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.