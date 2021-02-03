Pakistan announce unchanged squad for second South Africa Test

Pakistan on Wednesday announced that no changes have been made to the squad for the second and final Test against South Africa.

The 17-member squad was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in its press release.

“Pakistan cricket selectors have retained the same 17 players for the second Test who were shortlisted for the first Test that was played in Karachi from January 26-30,” the release read. “The playing line-up with now be finalised by the captain in consultation with the head coach for the match, which will commence at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from February 4.”

Green Caps secured a seven-wicket win over the visitors in the first Test in Karachi within four days to go 1-0 up in the series.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice captain), Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Tabish Khan.

