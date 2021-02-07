Sunday, February 7, 2021  | 23 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Cricket

Rizwan holds key for Pakistan in second South Africa Test

Visitors resume their second innings on day four

Posted: Feb 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Rizwan holds key for Pakistan in second South Africa Test

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan remained a key for Pakistan as they look to build their second innings lead in the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The home team finished day three with an overall lead of 200 with just four wickets in hand with Rizwan and pacer Hasan Ali on the crease.

The latter was dismissed by Keshav Maharaj early on day four and the home team managed to stretch the lead to 224.

Earlier, Pakistan managed to post 272 in the first innings, courtesy half-centuries from captain Babar Azam and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

In reply, South Africa were bundled out for just 201, courtesy a sublime five-wicket haul by pacer Hasan.

