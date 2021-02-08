Pakistan climb to fifth in ICC Test rankings

Pakistan cricket team have climbed to fifth in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Team Rankings.

The development was confirmed by the ICC on their Twitter account after the conclusion of second Test.

Pakistan gain eight rating points to jump to No.5 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings after the #PAKvSA series 👏 pic.twitter.com/l05HwixTd0 — ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2021

The Men in Green secured a memorable 2-0 win over South Africa after winning the second match by 95 runs in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The Green Caps earlier won the first match of the series in Karachi by seven wickets.

This is Pakistan’s highest rankings in the five-day format since 2017.

Both teams will now go in to the three-match T20I series, which will be played from February 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.