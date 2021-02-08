Monday, February 8, 2021  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan climb to fifth in ICC Test rankings

Babar Azam-led unit secured 2-0 win over South Africa

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Pakistan climb to fifth in ICC Test rankings

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan cricket team have climbed to fifth in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Team Rankings.

The development was confirmed by the ICC on their Twitter account after the conclusion of second Test.

The Men in Green secured a memorable 2-0 win over South Africa after winning the second match by 95 runs in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The Green Caps earlier won the first match of the series in Karachi by seven wickets.

This is Pakistan’s highest rankings in the five-day format since 2017.

Both teams will now go in to the three-match T20I series, which will be played from February 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

