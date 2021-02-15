Pakistan become first Test side to win 100 T20I matches

Pakistan on Sunday became the first Test-playing side to reach the 100-win mark in T20Is.

The Green Caps, led by Babar Azam, achieved the feat following the side’s victory in the third and final fixture against South Africa.

The former World T20 champions clinched the three-match series following a four-wicket win over the Proteas in the decider.

Winner of the 2007 World T20 India is at number two followed by South Africa at third place. Australia, England — who won the mega event back in 2010 — and New Zealand are at fourth, fifth and sixth position respectively.

Sri Lanka, the winners of T20 World Cup title back in 2014, are at seventh position following by two-time champions West Indies at eighth.

Afghanistan and Ireland round off the top 10.

