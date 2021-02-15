Monday, February 15, 2021  | 2 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan become first Test side to win 100 T20I matches

Green Caps achieve feat following South Africa T20I series win

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Pakistan become first Test side to win 100 T20I matches

Photo: AFP

Listen
Pakistan on Sunday became the first Test-playing side to reach the 100-win mark in T20Is. The Green Caps, led by Babar Azam, achieved the feat following the side's victory in the third and final fixture against South Africa. Look who is on the top! 🔝 🇵🇰#HarHaalMainCricket #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/UzSJaYKq40— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 15, 2021 The former World T20 champions clinched the three-match series following a four-wicket win over the Proteas in the decider. Winner of the 2007 World T20 India is at number two followed by South Africa at third place. Australia, England — who won the mega event back in 2010 — and New Zealand are at fourth, fifth and sixth position respectively. Sri Lanka, the winners of T20 World Cup title back in 2014, are at seventh position following by two-time champions West Indies at eighth. Afghanistan and Ireland round off the top 10. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter
FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan South Africa

Pakistan on Sunday became the first Test-playing side to reach the 100-win mark in T20Is.

The Green Caps, led by Babar Azam, achieved the feat following the side’s victory in the third and final fixture against South Africa.

The former World T20 champions clinched the three-match series following a four-wicket win over the Proteas in the decider.

Winner of the 2007 World T20 India is at number two followed by South Africa at third place. Australia, England — who won the mega event back in 2010 — and New Zealand are at fourth, fifth and sixth position respectively.

Sri Lanka, the winners of T20 World Cup title back in 2014, are at seventh position following by two-time champions West Indies at eighth.

Afghanistan and Ireland round off the top 10.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, T20 cricket, Pakistan T20 match, Pakistan cricket match, Pakistan match win, Pakistan win 100 T20 matches,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Usman Qadir opens up on comparison with Zahid Mahmood
Usman Qadir opens up on comparison with Zahid Mahmood
Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali make progress in ICC Test rankings
Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali make progress in ICC Test rankings
Abdul Razzaq opens up on Mohammad Amir’s international cricket retirement
Abdul Razzaq opens up on Mohammad Amir’s international cricket retirement
David Miller to miss first phase of Pakistan Super League
David Miller to miss first phase of Pakistan Super League
Foreign players arrive in Pakistan for PSL 2021
Foreign players arrive in Pakistan for PSL 2021
Nawaz, Zahid power Pakistan to T20I series win
Nawaz, Zahid power Pakistan to T20I series win
Pakistan announce schedule for limited-overs tour of South Africa
Pakistan announce schedule for limited-overs tour of South Africa
Hasan Ali reveals who supported him during injury rehab
Hasan Ali reveals who supported him during injury rehab
Video Explainer: Pakistan, South Africa T20I series preview
Video Explainer: Pakistan, South Africa T20I series preview
Inzamam-ul-Haq reveals who can solve Pakistan’s lower middle-order’s woes
Inzamam-ul-Haq reveals who can solve Pakistan’s lower middle-order’s woes
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.