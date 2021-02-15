Monday, February 15, 2021  | 2 Rajab, 1442
Babar Azam comments on Hasan Ali’s performance in third T20I

Skipper says players are responding well to team experiment

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has hailed fast-bowler Hasan Ali for his overall performance in the third and final T20I against South Africa. The fast-bowler played a crucial role with the bat in the series decider as he scored 20 from seven balls with a boundary and two sixes. He also bagged two wickets in the fixture.  The skipper, hailing the duo of Mohammad Nawaz and Hasan Ali, said the side were looking for partnerships to take the fixture at the very end. "When it came to our batting the plan was to build partnerships and take the match as deep as we could," the Lahore-born batsman was quoted saying by PakPassion. "Nawaz and Hasan Ali were outstanding at the end for us." He went on to say that the decision to experiment with the side also paid its dividends. "We played a different combination and the players responded. Hasan Ali was outstanding with the bat and ball on his comeback. The boys are giving 100% and we are just telling them to believe in themselves and show confidence. We have told the boys to play fearless cricket and they will perform." The right-handed batsman added the Green Caps were looking to avail the powerplay to their advantage. "The plan was to utilise the powerplay a little better with Haider Ali opening and myself at number three. We were lacking against their spinners and the plan was for me to come at number 3 and that plan worked," he said. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Hasan Ali, Babar Azam, Pakistan Cricket Board, Babar Azam comments, Babar Azam comments, Hasan Ali performance, PAKvSA, SAvPAK, Pakistan vs South Africa, South Africa tour of Pakistan, South Africa in Pakistan
 

