Friday, February 12, 2021  | 28 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Facebook Twitter Youtube
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan announce schedule for limited-overs tour of South Africa

Green Caps to play three ODIs, four T20Is from April

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan will play a series of limited-overs fixtures in South Africa from April this year. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule of three ODIs and four-match T20I series on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/kTspQKzm24— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 12, 2021 The tour kicks off with the 50-over games starting from April 2 whereas the second and third fixture will be played on April 4 and April 7 in Johannesburg and Pretoria respectively. The T20I series will get underway in Johannesburg on April 10 whereas the second game will be played on April 12 at the same venue. The third and fourth T20I will be staged in Pretoria on April 14 and 16. The Proteas have recently played a Test series in the Asian country and the three-match 20-over series is underway in Lahore.
Pakistan will play a series of limited-overs fixtures in South Africa from April this year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule of three ODIs and four-match T20I series on Twitter.

The tour kicks off with the 50-over games starting from April 2 whereas the second and third fixture will be played on April 4 and April 7 in Johannesburg and Pretoria respectively.

The T20I series will get underway in Johannesburg on April 10 whereas the second game will be played on April 12 at the same venue. The third and fourth T20I will be staged in Pretoria on April 14 and 16.

The Proteas have recently played a Test series in the Asian country and the three-match 20-over series is underway in Lahore.

 
