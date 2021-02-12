Pakistan announce schedule for limited-overs tour of South Africa

Pakistan will play a series of limited-overs fixtures in South Africa from April this year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule of three ODIs and four-match T20I series on Twitter.

The tour kicks off with the 50-over games starting from April 2 whereas the second and third fixture will be played on April 4 and April 7 in Johannesburg and Pretoria respectively.

The T20I series will get underway in Johannesburg on April 10 whereas the second game will be played on April 12 at the same venue. The third and fourth T20I will be staged in Pretoria on April 14 and 16.

The Proteas have recently played a Test series in the Asian country and the three-match 20-over series is underway in Lahore.