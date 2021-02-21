Sunday, February 21, 2021  | 8 Rajab, 1442
Novak Djokovic wins Australian Open 2021 men’s singles title

World number one thrashes Daniil Medvedev in one-sided final

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Novak Djokovic wins Australian Open 2021 men’s singles title

Source: Australian Open / Twitter

Listen
World number one Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open 2021 men's singles final Sunday by thrashing Russia's Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. The Serbian completed his hat trick of Australian Open wins, his ninth overall. Djokovic overpowered the fourth seed 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in front of 7,400 fans on Rod Laver Arena to end the Russian's unbeaten run at 20 matches. In winning a third straight Australian Open for the second time, the Serb claimed his 18th Grand Slam title to move within two of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who have 20 each, while denying Medvedev his first. Rarely has a player been so dominant at a single tournament with the Serb's record-extending ninth title moving him past Federer's eight at Wimbledon but still a long way behind the 13 Nadal has won at Roland Garros. But it was a rollercoaster ride to get there, with Djokovic dropping five sets en route to the final and battling an abdominal injury that nearly forced him to pull out after the third round.
