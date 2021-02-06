Saturday, February 6, 2021  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Northern Warriors crowned Abu Dhabi T10 League champions

Side triumph over Delhi Bulls by eight wickets in final

Posted: Feb 6, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Northern Warriors crowned Abu Dhabi T10 League champions

Photo Courtesy: T10League/Twitter

Listen
Northern Warriors were crowned Abu Dhabi T10 League Champions after registering an eight-wicket win over Delhi Bulls in the final on Saturday. Nicholas Pooran's decision of inviting the Delhi side proved to be a favourable one as the side were restricted to just 81-9. Mohammad Nabi made 21 off 10 deliveries with the help of a boundary and two maximums. The opening pair of wicketkeeper-batsman Rehmanullah Gurbaz and Evin Lewis made 13 and 10 respectively. Maheesh Theekshana returned with figures of 3-14 while Junaid Siddique and Dhananjaya Lakshan bagged two wickets each. In reply, the Warriors completed the run chase in 8.2 overs at the expense of two wickets. Waseem Muhammad top-scored with his 22-ball 27 with the help of three fours and six. Rovman Powell and Lendl played unbeaten knocks of 16 and 14 respectively. Fidel Edwards and Shiraz Ahmed bagged a wicket each for the Bulls. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter  
