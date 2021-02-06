Northern Warriors crowned Abu Dhabi T10 League champions

Northern Warriors were crowned Abu Dhabi T10 League Champions after registering an eight-wicket win over Delhi Bulls in the final on Saturday.

Nicholas Pooran’s decision of inviting the Delhi side proved to be a favourable one as the side were restricted to just 81-9. Mohammad Nabi made 21 off 10 deliveries with the help of a boundary and two maximums.

The opening pair of wicketkeeper-batsman Rehmanullah Gurbaz and Evin Lewis made 13 and 10 respectively.

Maheesh Theekshana returned with figures of 3-14 while Junaid Siddique and Dhananjaya Lakshan bagged two wickets each.

In reply, the Warriors completed the run chase in 8.2 overs at the expense of two wickets.

Waseem Muhammad top-scored with his 22-ball 27 with the help of three fours and six. Rovman Powell and Lendl played unbeaten knocks of 16 and 14 respectively.

Fidel Edwards and Shiraz Ahmed bagged a wicket each for the Bulls.

