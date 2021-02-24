Wednesday, February 24, 2021  | 11 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Musiala sets Champions League record as Bayern trounce Lazio

Lazio back-line offered no resistance to Bayern strikers

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Musiala sets Champions League record as Bayern trounce Lazio

Source: AFP

Listen
UEFA Champions League holders Bayern Munich rose from their recent slump to charge through Lazio’s defense with a 4-1 win in the first leg of the last 16 on Tuesday. Robert Lewandowski gave Bayern an early lead before 17-year-old Jamal Musiala scored his first Champions League goal on only his fourth appearance in Europe. Musiala, who turns 18 Friday, is now the youngest English goalscorer in Champions League history. A Leroy Sane strike gave Bayern a three-goal half-time cushion at the Stadio Olimpico before Francesco Acerbi scored an own goal just after the break. Joaquin Correa pulled a goal back early in the second half to give the scoreline some respectability for Lazio. "We were aggressive from the start and went full throttle," Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka told Sky on his first appearance after testing positive for Covid-19. "I am happy to have played in such an awesome game after a difficult few weeks. "That was important after we had often been caught napping (in recent games). Things worked well, that was a first good step." Simone Inzaghi's Lazio need a near miracle in the return game in Munich on March 17 to reach the quarter-finals. "We wanted to show we were switched on from the first minute, we took our chances and played well," said Bayern winger Sane. "We used the ball well and put pressure on them at the back." Bayern coach Hansi Flick pulled a surprise by starting Musiala in place of Thomas Mueller, who was sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19. Benjamin Pavard was also out with coronavirus, while midfielders Corentin Tolisso and Serge Gnabry were both missing with thigh injuries. Despite dropping five points in the Bundesliga last week and bringing a depleted squad to Rome, Bayern needed less than nine minutes before Lewandowski pounced on a mistake in the Lazio defence. The Poland star snapped up a weak back-pass by Mateo Musacchio -- who was subbed off soon after -- to dribble around Lazio's veteran goalkeeper Pepe Reina and fire into an empty net. - Lewandowski passes Raul - It was Lewandowski's 72nd Champions League goal, taking him solo third on the all-time list ahead of Real Madrid great Raul. England Under-21 midfielder Musiala, who has reportedly opted to play for Germany's senior side, then showed maturity beyond his years to calmy drill past Reina to make it 2-0 on 24 minutes. The lead was extended just before half-time when Kingsley Coman's shot was parried and Sane tapped in the rebound. There were two goals in the space of three minutes just after the break, with Acerbi turning the ball into his own net as Bayern counter-attacked from a Lazio corner. Lazio were in danger of matching their heaviest home defeat in Europe having lost 4-0 to Chelsea in the 2003/04 group stage. But Bayern's defence has often crumbled in recent weeks and Lazio forward Joaquin Correa took advantage of poor marking to fire past Manuel Neuer in the 49th minute. Bayern are now unbeaten in their last 18 Champions League games, with only a 1-1 group stage draw at Atletico Madrid last December denying them a perfect record of wins.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Football UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League holders Bayern Munich rose from their recent slump to charge through Lazio’s defense with a 4-1 win in the first leg of the last 16 on Tuesday.

Robert Lewandowski gave Bayern an early lead before 17-year-old Jamal Musiala scored his first Champions League goal on only his fourth appearance in Europe.

Musiala, who turns 18 Friday, is now the youngest English goalscorer in Champions League history.

A Leroy Sane strike gave Bayern a three-goal half-time cushion at the Stadio Olimpico before Francesco Acerbi scored an own goal just after the break.

Joaquin Correa pulled a goal back early in the second half to give the scoreline some respectability for Lazio.

“We were aggressive from the start and went full throttle,” Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka told Sky on his first appearance after testing positive for Covid-19.

“I am happy to have played in such an awesome game after a difficult few weeks.

“That was important after we had often been caught napping (in recent games). Things worked well, that was a first good step.”

Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio need a near miracle in the return game in Munich on March 17 to reach the quarter-finals.

“We wanted to show we were switched on from the first minute, we took our chances and played well,” said Bayern winger Sane.

“We used the ball well and put pressure on them at the back.”

Bayern coach Hansi Flick pulled a surprise by starting Musiala in place of Thomas Mueller, who was sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19.

Benjamin Pavard was also out with coronavirus, while midfielders Corentin Tolisso and Serge Gnabry were both missing with thigh injuries.

Despite dropping five points in the Bundesliga last week and bringing a depleted squad to Rome, Bayern needed less than nine minutes before Lewandowski pounced on a mistake in the Lazio defence.

The Poland star snapped up a weak back-pass by Mateo Musacchio — who was subbed off soon after — to dribble around Lazio’s veteran goalkeeper Pepe Reina and fire into an empty net.

– Lewandowski passes Raul –

It was Lewandowski’s 72nd Champions League goal, taking him solo third on the all-time list ahead of Real Madrid great Raul.

England Under-21 midfielder Musiala, who has reportedly opted to play for Germany’s senior side, then showed maturity beyond his years to calmy drill past Reina to make it 2-0 on 24 minutes.

The lead was extended just before half-time when Kingsley Coman’s shot was parried and Sane tapped in the rebound.

There were two goals in the space of three minutes just after the break, with Acerbi turning the ball into his own net as Bayern counter-attacked from a Lazio corner.

Lazio were in danger of matching their heaviest home defeat in Europe having lost 4-0 to Chelsea in the 2003/04 group stage.

But Bayern’s defence has often crumbled in recent weeks and Lazio forward Joaquin Correa took advantage of poor marking to fire past Manuel Neuer in the 49th minute.

Bayern are now unbeaten in their last 18 Champions League games, with only a 1-1 group stage draw at Atletico Madrid last December denying them a perfect record of wins.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
football, UEFA, Bayern Munich, Champions league, champions league 2021, jamal musiala, musiala, lazio
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim Akram endorses Karachi Kings' pacer for national team
Wasim Akram endorses Karachi Kings’ pacer for national team
Sarfaraz opens up about impact of online spat with Hafeez
Sarfaraz opens up about impact of online spat with Hafeez
Six region-based teams not enough for Pakistan cricket: Mohammad Hafeez
Six region-based teams not enough for Pakistan cricket: Mohammad Hafeez
Flower reveals why Rizwan replaces Shan as Multan Sultans captain
Flower reveals why Rizwan replaces Shan as Multan Sultans captain
Chris Gayle names ‘best player’ in Pakistan
Chris Gayle names ‘best player’ in Pakistan
PSL 2021: Arshad Iqbal stars as Kings thrash Gladiators
PSL 2021: Arshad Iqbal stars as Kings thrash Gladiators
Pakistan Super League 2021 predictions: Who's hot, who's not
Pakistan Super League 2021 predictions: Who’s hot, who’s not
PSL 2021: Player tests positive for coronavirus
PSL 2021: Player tests positive for coronavirus
PSL 2021: Wasim, Gregory star as United beat Sultans
PSL 2021: Wasim, Gregory star as United beat Sultans
How did PCB allow Sammy, Wahab to rejoin Zalmi squad?
How did PCB allow Sammy, Wahab to rejoin Zalmi squad?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.