Monday, February 1, 2021
HOME > Football

Mourinho admits Tottenham ‘lacked energy’ in Brighton defeat

Spurs suffered surprising 1-0 loss on Sunday

Posted: Feb 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Mourinho admits Tottenham ‘lacked energy’ in Brighton defeat

Photo Courtesy: Tottenham/ Twitter

Jose Mourinho admitted his ‘sad’ Tottenham flops ‘lacked energy’ after Leandro Trossard rocked their top-four challenge as the Brighton forward sealed a shock 1-0 win on Sunday.

Mourinho’s side were hoping to get back on track after losing to Liverpool on Thursday, but instead, they suffered a damaging second successive defeat.

Trossard netted in the first half at the Amex Stadium and, with Tottenham’s Harry Kane sidelined by injury, the visitors lacked the quality to salvage an equaliser.

Tottenham are languishing in sixth place, with just two wins in their last nine Premier League matches.

They trail six points behind fourth-placed Leicester, albeit with a game in hand, after only their second defeat in 10 away league games this season.

Mourinho conceded his players were feeling sorry for themselves and couldn’t find the drive to rescue a point.

“We didn’t start well. In the first half I felt the team was probably too sad with the goal conceded and the situation,” Mourinho said. “There was a lack of energy. In the last 25, 30 minutes they gave everything but of course with some limitations.

“The boys showed great spirit in the second half and showed they are suffering. They tried to fight against that sadness.”

The title bid that looked possible for Tottenham in December is fading fast as leaders Manchester City are now 11 points clear of the north Londoners.

A victory against seventh-placed Chelsea on Thursday is essential to halt Tottenham’s sudden decline away from the Champions League places.

“I have nothing negative to say about them. I leave the game with a good feeling about my boys because they tried hard in the second half,” Mourinho added.

Fourth-bottom Brighton moved seven points clear of the relegation zone after extending their unbeaten league run to three matches.

The Seagulls were the only team in the top four divisions in England without a home league victory this season, but they finally ended that dismal sequence at the 11th attempt.

Football Tottenham Hotspur
 
