Mohammad Rizwan reveals feelings after becoming Multan Sultans captain

Wicketkeeper-batsman admitted he wasn’t expecting to lead the Multan Sultans as Captain, he told Cricket Pakistan in an interview Saturday. He said he felt the same way about being included on the Under-19 national squad.

“My reaction over being appointed Multan Sultans’ captain was similar to what it was when I got called-up for Pakistan U-19 team. Back then, I was playing district cricket and could not believe that I was selected to play for U-19 team,” said Rizwan.

He feels he will settle well in his new role and is optimistic about the Multan Sultans’ chances in the sixth edition of HBL PSL.

“I have been in and out of PSL in the past and suddenly now I’m the captain. I don’t feel any pressure because I have done captaincy in the past and also played with most of these players but this decision was a bit surprising for me,” the 28-year old said. “We have got all bases covered but the important thing is to find the right team combination. If we can do that, I’m sure we will succeed. Experience-wise, we have the strongest group.”

Shan Masood led the Multan Sultans last year. The team topped the league table. They went on to lose the qualifier match to the Karachi Kings and the second eliminator match to the Lahore Qalandars to rank fourth overall.

“Naturally Shan was upset about this decision for a couple of days but he has assured me that we will be give his best for the side during the upcoming season,” Rizwan said, when asked about Masood’s reaction.

He appreciated the support he has received from the Pakistan team management.

“Wiki (Waqar Younis) bhai deserves a lot credit for this (my improved performance and strike rate) because he always believed that I was a top-order batsman. Misbah (Misbahul Haq) bhai and Babar (Azam) bhai also backed me as an opener as well during New Zealand tour despite difficult conditions,” he said.