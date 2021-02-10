Wednesday, February 10, 2021  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali make progress in ICC Test rankings

Duo performed brilliantly in two-Test series against South Africa

Posted: Feb 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali make progress in ICC Test rankings

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Star fast-bowler Hasan Ali and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan are amongst the Pakistan players who have improved their positions in the recently announced ICC Test rankings.

Both players played an instrumental role in helping the Green Caps in winning a historic series against South Africa.

Hasan’s maiden 10-wicket haul has pushed him 21 spots to the 32nd place in the bowlers list.

Surprisingly, the highest-ranked Pakistan bowler in the Test cricket remains Mohammad Abbas—who was dropped for the South Africa Test series—as he is placed on the 12th spot.

Rizwan, who played a remarkable knock in the second innings of the second Test, jumped 29 places and acquired his career-best 16th place whereas left-handed batsman Fawad Alam jumped 29 spots to 74th spot in the ICC Test batting rankings.

Captain Babar Azam remains steady at number six whereas former captain Azhar Ali is now placed on the 20th spot.

Cricket Hasan ali Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan South Africa
 
